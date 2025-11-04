Gqeberha model goes international

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gqeberha-born model Jordan Brown is making waves as an international fashion model in India

A Gqeberha-born model is taking the international scene by storm after signing with a global agency and moving to India for the first of numerous high-profile contracts.

Jordan Brown, 20, moved to India after signing with international modeling agency Azure Talents in June 2024.

Growing up in Kamma Heights and being homeschooled during her high school years, her journey into fashion began at the age of 15, when her mother signed her up with Gqeberha modelling school Sophisticate Models.

“I didn’t realise how much I would fall in love with the industry until I joined it,” Brown said.

“That same year, I entered competitions and took part in photoshoots that helped me grow my confidence and skill.”

By 2022, she had already claimed the title of Sophisticate Models Top Model of the Year, and has since worked with high-profile brands such as the Taj Hotel group, Adidas, Michael Kors bags, Hinterveld Mohair, KFC, Caterpillar Apparel, and many other companies.

Reflecting on her journey, the young beauty said being away from home had been a huge challenge, but she had learnt many great lessons along the way.

“I’m a homebody who loves being with family.

“Adjusting to independence, the demanding schedule, and the uncertainty of each new job has taught me to be strong and adaptable.

“Coming from Gqeberha makes me appreciate every opportunity even more.

“Many models I’ve met are working hard abroad to build a life for themselves and to give back to their families, and that’s what drives me too.”

Her modeling agent, Martéz Saporta-Rothuysen, praised her dedication, professionalism and passion for the industry.

“Jordan is exceptionally professional, super talented, and very committed to her craft.

“From my first meeting with Jordan, apart from her being beautiful, I knew she had that special quality within her to get far in our industry.

“Jordan surpassed expectations on her first trip to India as she booked most jobs she auditioned for and was getting repeat bookings, a testament to clients being very happy with her work.”

Azure talents were so impressed by Brown’s work, they renewed her contract, allowing her to reach even greater heights and sign even more global campaigns.

“It’s such a pleasure working with someone who always gives her best and always shows appreciation and gratitude for the opportunities that come her way.

“I’m excited to see what the future holds for Jordan as her international career expands to other markets and even more opportunities,” Saporta-Rothuysen said.

Looking ahead, Brown hopes to one day walk the SA Fashion Week runway as well as take part in international shows.

“I am inspired by South African model Mieke Visser, who also works abroad, as well as former Miss SAs Natasha Joubert and Rolene Strauss.

“Some local designers I would love to collaborate with would be Rolene Strauss, for RS Sunglasses, and I’m loving the fashion brand, Rethread.”

She shared some advice for the youth, particularly those from smaller regions.

“To all the young people from small towns, never give up on your dreams. No matter how big or small, if there’s a will, there’s a way.

“I am also so grateful to my parents, who have gone above and beyond to support me.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without their love, faith and encouragement.”

The Herald