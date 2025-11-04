Security operator wanting to test G20 readiness arrested at Nasrec

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa is preparing to host the G20 Leaders Summit at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

Authorities have arrested a Johannesburg security company manager who tried to “test” the country’s readiness to host world leaders later this month.

Jimmy Roodt, operations director at Gauntlet Security Solutions, was arrested for trespassing on Monday at the Nasrec conference and exhibition complex.

South Africa will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit at the venue on November 22 and 23.

Government spokesperson William Baloyi said: “His stunt at Nasrec was an attempt at proving his falsehood that South Africa’s security apparatus was not ready to secure the forthcoming G20 Leaders Summit.

“Roodt’s arrest is a clear demonstration law enforcement agencies are more than ready to ensure the security of all delegates at the summit.”

Since taking over the G20 Presidency, South Africa has hosted more than 130 G20 preparatory meetings, some at ministerial level and governors of central banks, without any incident, Baloyi said.

Roodt was recently in the news for proclaiming airport security was lax on bomb threat detection.

In a post on LinkedIn, he wrote he had assessed OR Tambo International Airport’s bomb safety protocols in June and found the Johannesburg airport had failed to meet essential bomb safety standards. He said he had submitted a report to the authorities to advise on upgrades “to address the deficiencies”.

TimesLIVE