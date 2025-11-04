Walter Battiss Art Festival returns to KwaNojoli

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BURST OF CREATIVITY: The Walter Battiss Art Festival is taking place in KwaNojoli (formerly Somerset East) from November 14-16

The bold, playful art of renowned South African artist Walter Battiss will come to life in his birthplace, KwaNojoli, at the Battiss Art Festival.

The festival, now in its third edition, is organised by and in aid of the Walter Battiss Museum to support its operations, art outreach and maintenance of the collection.

The fun-filled weekend from November 14 will see art, live music, food and creative workshops, all geared to appeal to young and old, art lovers and those seeking to explore creativity.

Battiss Museum chair Christina Groves said the event embodied Battiss’s works and philosophy of art as essential to life, that everyone has an artist inside.

“Battiss donated his art collection, chronicling 50 years of his work, to the museum, stipulating that it was ‘for all the people of Somerset East and SA’.

“In line with his legacy as an art educator and vision of art being accessible to all, the festival aims to ensure that the museum can continue to spread his message and inculcate a love of art and creative exploration in the community at large.

“The festival is our key fundraising vehicle, offering a weekend that celebrates art and creativity in all its forms, with appeal to diverse audiences, in an atmosphere of playfulness, fantasy and joy,” Groves said.

The weekend also features an exhibition by invited guest artist Tony Pietersen, creative workshops, a children’s art competition and activities, parades, craft market, live music under the Karoo stars, performances, and plenty of opportunities to dress up and celebrate joy in colourful, free-spirited Battiss-style.

Groves said the Karoo was a place where creativity thrived and had inspired artists for generations.

“The Walter Battiss Art Festival offers more than just art — it’s a celebration of community, creativity and connection,“ she said.

“Guests from near and far are invited to leave behind city hustle and traffic lights and embrace a weekend where life slows down but becomes infinitely richer.

“Expect not only extraordinary art, but also fun for the whole family, local culture and the unforgettable charm of the Karoo.”

Workshops and guided museum tours must be booked separately: details at Walter Battiss Art Museum on Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/walterbattiss — or contact Christina Groves on 076-534-3225 or Ros Turner on 073-698-6539.

The Herald