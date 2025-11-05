Courageous teenager excels in class despite life-threatening condition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

INSPIRING HER PEERS: Zoey Inch, 16, with her grandmother, Portia Welsh, 63. The grade 10 pupil's courage and positivity have made her an inspiration to her peers at the Northern Lights Special School

Despite living with a serious heart condition, 16-year-old Zoey Inch continues to shine at the Northern Lights Special School in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Her courage and positivity have made her an inspiration to her peers.

When she was two years old, Zoey was diagnosed with dextrocardia with situs inversus, a rare congenital condition in which all the vital organs in the chest and abdomen, including the heart, are on the opposite side of the body from their normal position.

The organs may work correctly, or there may be complications with breathing and other functions.

According to her mother, Mary-Anne, Zoey experienced heart failure in July and has since received a pacemaker, which, along with medication, has allowed her to live a somewhat normal life.

“After her 16th birthday, she was taken into surgery to fix her heart, but her doctor pulled me aside, saying that she wouldn’t survive the procedure because her anatomy was different.

“The pacemaker is buying her time until she becomes eligible for a heart transplant.

“It has been a tough journey, but Zoey has been such a positive and happy child through it all,” her mother said.

Despite her daily challenges, the grade 10 pupil remains focused on her dreams and determined to live life to the fullest.

“I’ve been through a lot, and I often have to slow down and take things slow. I have had to adapt to doing things differently,” she said.

“I have to keep positive and keep pushing. I just want to excel further in my academics. I want to be a lawyer or maybe go into IT.

“I want to be able to participate in sports just like other kids my age.

“I appreciate everyone who has supported me, every bit really helps.”

Her grandmother, Portia Welsh, said watching Zoey struggle to get out of bed because she was too weak had been difficult, but her positive energy was infectious.

“Zoey has such a positive outlook on life, it’s hard to stay negative.

“She is so focused on school, that’s why she does so well. She is first in her grade.

“She often tells me, immaterial of her condition, she is determined to focus on her academics and excel,” Welsh said.

Most of Zoey’s medical expenses have been covered by medical aid, but the bills have become difficult to manage.

Doctors say a heart transplant could cost as much as R2m.

“I’m trying to keep up as much as I can and make payments every month,” Mary-Anne said.

“We have started a Backabuddy campaign that has already raised about R9,000. We are grateful for every single donation.”

The Herald