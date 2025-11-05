Man arrested for allegedly killing girlfriend and stabbing her daughter

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend and stabbing her daughter

A 48-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death and wounded her 16-year-old daughter in Makatu village in the Siloam policing area, Limpopo.

According to police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba, the man broke into the woman’s home in the early hours of Monday while she was asleep with her children. The couple had reportedly been in a relationship.

Mashaba said: “The 16-year-old daughter was awakened by her younger sister’s screams and found her mother being attacked.

“When she tried to help, the suspect turned the knife on her, stabbing her several times before fleeing.”

Police were called to the scene and discovered the body of the 47-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. Her daughter was taken to hospital for treatment.

Mashaba said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday during a joint operation by Siloam detectives and Makhado police after a tip-off on his whereabouts.

Acting Limpopo police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers condemned the attack, calling it a painful reminder of ongoing gender-based violence in communities.

“We commend members of the community for providing valuable information that led to the arrest.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Dzanani magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

