Models dazzle at 36th Top Model of the Year

TOP MODELS: Top Model of the Year organiser Gail Brown, back, second from left, with the winners in the various categories. Back, from left, are Buhlali Klaas, Kathlene Taylor, Megan-Anne Rautenbach and Esothando Kaza. Front, from left, are Athayanda Deppa, Lealyn Nelson and Javen Anthony

More than 90 aspiring models strutted, posed and dazzled at the historic Feather Market Centre on Saturday, as Sophisticate Models hosted its 36th Top Model of the Year event.

The annual gala, a highlight on the Eastern Cape fashion calendar, celebrated the talent and dedication of young models across seven age categories, marking another milestone in the institution’s 37-year legacy of nurturing SA’s modelling stars.

For three months leading up to the event, finalists immersed themselves in intensive training, honing their photographic skills and runway presence.

The grand finale was more than a competition; it was a showcase of professionalism, elegance and self-confidence.

In 2025, the competition focused on two pivotal criteria — photographic modelling and runway prowess.

Judges included industry veterans Clarise Stander, Ronel Arnoldus and internationally experienced model Delon le Roux.

The photographic judges assessed each participant’s ability to captivate through the lens, while chief judge Morne van der Schyff, alongside Trish Basson, Averil Packrisamy, Siphosihle Blanket and Stander, evaluated their live runway technique.

The combined expertise ensured a thorough and fair appraisal for every finalist.

Sophisticate Models founder Gail Brown, whose passion for modelling education spans nearly four decades, reflected on her journey.

“I still love what I do after 37 years.

“My passion for ramp modelling and working with children started in 1982, when I discovered the joy of developing self-esteem and confidence in young models.

“I truly believe there is a place in the modelling industry for anyone with commitment, drive and positivity.”

Brown credits the school’s success to her democratic leadership style and dedication to helping students embrace their individuality.

She also expressed gratitude to the team that supports the school year-round.

The evening was captured in all its glamour by Liezel Steenkamp of Prodesign Photographers, documenting the artistry, poise and excitement of the finalists.

The winners by category were:

Kids: Lealyn Nelson

Juniors: Athayanda Deppa

TeenyBobs: Esothando Kaza

Teens: Megan-Anne Rautenbach

Seniors: Kathlene Taylor

Junior Boys: Javen Anthony

Senior Males: Buhlali Klaas

Top Teacher Award: Etienne Vermaak

A particularly exciting moment was the Debutant Awards.

Third place debutant Laura Strydom secured sponsorships totalling R100,750, while runner-up Megan-Anne Rautenbach earned R108,928.

The winners, Cyanne and Colby Greyvenstein, achieved a combined sponsorship value of R205,265, cementing the evening as a significant stepping stone for their future modelling careers.

The Herald