Plettenberg Bay beaches retain Blue Flag status

ANOTHER ACCOLADE: Plettenberg Bay has managed to retain Blue Flag status for its six beaches

The pristine beaches of Plettenberg Bay have yet again retained their Blue Flag status, right on time to welcome thousands of visitors for the summer season.

The town’s six beaches retained Blue Flag status and two offshore adventures vessels were awarded the prestigious Blue Flag boat status, making it an outstanding 11th consecutive year of international recognition for the region.

Bitou Municipality communications manager Andile Namntu said the region was renowned for being a haven for marine life and conservation, attracting thousands of visitors to the Garden Route.

“These awards are a powerful endorsement of Bitou’s commitment to maintaining safe, clean and environmentally responsible coastal spaces.

“They reflect the hard work of dedicated teams who ensure our natural assets remain world-class,” Namntu said.

It also received a prestigious WESSA Green Coast Award for the unspoiled beauty of Nature’s Valley.

The 2025/2026 WESSA Awards were held on Friday in Port Alfred.

The founder of Keep Plett Clean, Alison Bryant, said they had spent more than a decade building a movement rooted in dignity, inclusion and practical action.

“The Blue Flag award affirms that when volunteers, municipalities, schools, businesses and residents collaborate, real change is possible.

“It’s not just about clean beaches — it’s about cultivating good habits, reducing waste and protecting the ecosystems that sustain us."

She said for a town like Plettenberg Bay, where tourism was central to the identity and economy, Blue Flag status sent a powerful message.

“We care. Visitors come for the natural beauty, but they stay — and return — because they feel the pride and stewardship that lives in our community.

“Clean, safe and well-managed beaches aren’t just good for locals, they’re a magnet for responsible tourism and a model for other destinations.”

Offshore Adventures owner Jaco Kruger said receiving Blue Flag status for both their boats was an honour.

“This milestone, now in our 11th year, is a clear reflection of our team’s deep-seated commitment to sustainable tourism, responsible wildlife interaction, and actively supporting our local community through employment, education and conservation.

“We firmly believe that responsible tourism is crucial for safeguarding our precious marine environment for future generations,” he said.

Offshore Adventures also congratulated the Bitou Municipality for the continued maintenance of Blue Flag status for its beaches and for the repeated recognition of Nature’s Valley with the Green Coast award.

