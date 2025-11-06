AKA’s alleged killers to be extradited from Eswatini

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Ndimande brothers, Siyabonga and Malusi, in court in eSwatini on Tuesday

The South African Police Service announced on Wednesday it has received a surrender order from the Eswatini government for the two Ndimande brothers who are wanted in South Africa for a string of cases, including the murders of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

The police said it is finalising logistical arrangements to execute the order next Tuesday.

Siyabonga Ndimande and Malusi Ndimande abandoned their extradition appeal on Monday.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola thanked Eswatini authorities for their cooperation and assistance in apprehending the pair and ensuring they are brought back to South Africa to answer to the crimes they allegedly committed.

“The SAPS remains confident that it has a water tight case against the pair, who face 24 charges relating to three cases,” said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.

“These include conspiracy to commit murder, murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of automatic firearms and ammunition, amongst a host of other charges.”

TimesLIVE