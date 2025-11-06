Cellphone-shot ‘Te Laat’ brings gangsterism to life

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EXCITING PRODUCTION: Involved in the production of TV drama series 'Te Laat' are, from left, Neil Armstrong, Ruzel Baartman, Dorri-Ann Damons, Sandy McCowen of Mpuma Kapa TV, Ricardo Damons, Raymond Mateza

The streets of the northern areas are coming to life on television with the premiere of the local drama series Te Laat, a gripping story of gangsterism, loyalty and redemption.

The 17-episode series will air on Mpuma Kapa TV, DStv channel 260, at 7.30pm from Monday November 10.

Produced by Truth Squad Media, a nonprofit organisation, in collaboration with Northern Bay Productions, Te Laat has already made waves online.

“We ran the episodes on YouTube and had 2.5-million views,” Raymond Mateza of Truth Squad Media said.

“We are thrilled to share this story with our community and invite everyone, especially people from the northern areas, to follow the series. It’s packed with drama, action and comedy.”

At the heart of the story is Neil Armstrong, who plays Crow, a hardened gangster whose life takes an unexpected turn.

“The movie is about the reality of life in our communities,” Armstrong explained.

“I’m a mean man, but in the end, there’s positive change. I give my heart to Jesus, which enrages my fellow gangsters.”

Ricardo Damons portrays Pres, a gangster navigating the dangerous streets, while his real-life wife, Dorri-Ann, plays a determined news reporter covering gang activity.

“It was an eye-opening experience,” Damons said.

“The story gave me insight into what’s really happening in the northern areas.”

The series also highlights the stories of women affected by gangsterism.

Ruzel Baartman plays Jill, the girlfriend of gangster John Voice.

“I lived the character,” she said.

“It tells the story of what many girls in our communities face. I believe this film opens doors for all of us who were involved.”

Sandy McCowen, head of news and current affairs of Mpuma Kapa TV in Gqeberha, praised the production, noting its innovation and local authenticity.

“We support all independent local producers,” she said.

“What’s remarkable about Te Laat is that it was shot entirely on a cellphone, yet the quality is incredible. It proves you don’t always need expensive, high-tech equipment to tell a powerful story.”

Mateza said fans could look forward to more.

“Season two of Te Laat is already in the works,” he said.

“We also produced Driehoek, a thrilling love-triangle story that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

“Our goal is to showcase local talent, shot in the northern areas, and to give our people something to be proud of. We have many more projects in the pipeline.”

