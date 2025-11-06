Garden Route police officers honoured for going beyond call of duty

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

JUST REWARDS: District commissioner Major-General Phumzile Cetyana with Constable Mona Slinger who received the woman of the year award. With them is Brigadier Belinda Pather, Garden Route deputy district commissioner

A group of SA Police Service officers from the Garden Route district were recognised for their unwavering dedication and efforts in combating crime during an awards ceremony held at the Methodist Church in George.

The event on Wednesday drew about 200 attendees, including police officers, colleagues and family members, who gathered to celebrate achievements and honour those who have gone above and beyond in service to their communities.

Congratulating the award recipients, Major-General Phumzile Cetyana praised the collective commitment of police personnel across all ranks.

“Without the sacrifice and support of constables, detectives, warrant officers and every person working hard in the force, police work will not be a success,” he said.

“Thank you for ensuring the livelihood of the people and helping the interest in the most vulnerable assets of the organisation — our human resources.

“Each and every member is appreciated. But today’s celebrations extend beyond the walls of our stations. It belongs to all.”

Cetyana said the ceremony was not only a celebration of excellence but also a moment to restore unity and pride within the police force.

“The safety and security space is not an easy one, especially in these trying times in our country, where trust has taken a fast downward spiral, and people have lost hope in police officers,” he said.

“This event is to uplift, unite and bring back the dignity of the force.”

Among those honoured were Warrant Officer Jan Combrinck from Oudtshoorn and Constable Mona Slinger from George, who received the man and woman of the year awards for their efforts in changing the narrative around policing and fostering community trust through creative outreach campaigns.

“As a police officer, I can’t do this work without the community,” Combrinck said.

“Even if my work says I must protect and serve the community, I cannot do that without the community.

“So it’s important for us as police members to get the community involved with the things that we do.”

Combrinck has led numerous awareness campaigns in partnership with local schools and nonprofit organisations.

He also runs a feeding initiative that provides meals to 100 disadvantaged residents each month.

His mission, he said, was to “spread love and make people find comfort and protection in the police”.

Slinger, who applied six times before being accepted into the police service, described her award as a dream come true.

“When I started the recycling project, where learners designed items out of plastic, I didn’t know that many people would be interested and invest their time and energy into it,” she said.

“The project was meant to promote climate-change awareness and to warn criminals to stay away from abusing, killing and influencing young children, as they are the future of this world and deserve to be treated with respect, care and love.”

The ceremony closed with a strong message of hope and renewal for the SAPS, recognising the ongoing efforts of officers who continue to serve with courage and compassion in their communities.

