Gqeberha welcomes ‘Moulin Rouge!’ for dazzling night

DREAM COME TRUE: Skye Phillips is set to play her first lead role in the theatre production of 'Moulin Rouge!'

Gqeberha audiences are in for a night of glamour, drama and high-energy as theatre production Moulin Rouge! brings its burlesque-inspired musical magic to the city on Friday.

A dazzling blend of love, comedy, music and dance, the show is a tribute to the 2001 film directed by Baz Luhrmann, starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor.

Produced by Tarryn Light Productions, this marks the second edition of the Moulin Rouge! stage experience, following a successful inaugural show earlier in 2025 at Old Grey.

“It’s basically a love story about a young writer who falls for Satine, a courtesan at the Moulin Rouge, set against the Bohemian Revolution in Paris,” Light said.

She is a seasoned performer and director with more than 15 years in the performing arts.

“The story has comedy, melodrama, suspense and tragedy. Audiences will experience heartbreak, beauty and love in a very immersive way.”

The two-hour production, which includes a 20-minute interval, is strictly for audiences aged 18 and over.

Doors open at 7pm, with the show running from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at the intimate Elements Speakeasy.

Tickets are available on Quicket for R190 per person, or via phone booking at 082-578-0358.

Under Light’s direction, the production is choreographed by internationally acclaimed Lizelle Opsahl, whose career spans Asia and the US.

“Lizelle brings world-class choreography to the local stage,” Light said.

The show promises a theatre-in-the-round experience, drawing the audience into the action.

From high-energy Can-Can numbers to the haunting Tango Roxanne, the production showcases iconic musical moments from the beloved film.

The cast of 10 combines burlesque, acrobatics, jazz and musical theatre dancing, ensuring a dynamic and versatile performance.

Jaydee Mulder shines as the unforgettable Zidler, adding to his reputation from roles in Hairspray (2023) and the Dr Frank Tribute Show.

Skye Phillips, 25, takes on the lead role of Satine, the sparkling diamond of the Moulin Rouge.

“Satine is a woman of many faces, balancing love, fame and fortune,” Phillips said.

“This is my first lead role, and performing it in my hometown is a dream come true.”

She said portraying Satine pushed her out of her comfort zone.

Light also teased the play’s romantic tension, noting that audiences would witness the arrival of the Duke, a wealthy patron who attempts to claim Satine for himself while funding the Moulin Rouge.

“It is a fun and interesting story,” she said.

With three months of rehearsal followed by additional preparations for this second production, the team is ready to deliver a night of unforgettable entertainment.

Light herself takes to the stage as one of the dancers.

