‘I am relieved this is over’: Nkosana Makate after signing deal with Vodacom

Isaac Mahlangu

Senior reporter

'Please Call Me' inventor Nkosana Makate awaits a Supreme Court of Appeal judgment as Vodacom insists that the R47m he has rejected is fair and generous. File photo.
'Please Call Me' inventor Nkosana Makate. (Alaister Russell)

“There’s no price to be relieved of the stress, to have a normal life without litigation hanging over your head.”

This was ‘Please Call Me’ (PCM) inventor Nkosana Makate’s reaction when asked about the out-of-court settlement reached with Vodacom over compensation for his lucrative idea.

Makate 49, said he was restricted by confidentiality clauses and non-disclosure agreements, which were part of the settlement.

He said he cannot speak about the amount agreed or the latest engagement with Vodacom, which saw them averting another round of their protracted legal battle in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

