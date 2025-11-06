Mom’s tragic demise in crash outside her home

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On what was meant to be a day of celebration on her four-year-old son’s birthday, a Humansdorp woman was knocked over by a vehicle allegedly driven by her boyfriend.

Nomxolisi Singqoto, 31, died at the scene.

The harrowing incident occurred outside her house in Chris Hani Street.

The vehicle, which belonged to her, crashed into Singqoto as she tried to enter her home.

Her boyfriend, Sinethemba Somngesi, 36, was arrested shortly after the incident on Saturday night and charged with murder and driving under the influence of alcohol.

He appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court earlier this week, with the matter postponed to Monday for a formal bail application.

The state is opposed to bail.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said on Saturday November 1, the couple had reportedly become involved in an argument.

Somngesi, who was using Singqoto’s Mahindra SUV, had driven away at first.

“It is alleged that he then made a U-turn and drove into the yard and hit the victim,” Nkohli said.

“The victim succumbed to her injuries.”

It is understood Singqoto had been trying to go back inside her house when she was knocked down.

Nkohli confirmed that Somngesi faced charges of murder and driving under the influence of alcohol.

He remained in custody.

The incident has left residents in Chris Hani Street and the greater Humansdorp area in a state of shock.

Family members said Singqoto, who worked as a library assistant at the Kouga Local Municipality, was widely known for her kindness.

She had been excited to celebrate her upcoming 32nd birthday on November 24, but was first focused on her young son’s birthday and making the day special for him.

Singqoto and Somngesi had been in a relationship since 2023, though her family and those close to the couple described it as turbulent and allegedly abusive.

Somngesi was also unemployed.

According to Singqoto’s uncle, Nkosiphendule Ngamlashe, the couple had been involved in multiple fights over the years.

He alleged the relationship had turned abusive and that on at least one occasion he was forced to intervene.

However, he said they would always eventually resolve their differences and go back to one another.

Recalling the night of the deadly crash, Ngamlashe said he was called to the scene from his home in Phola Park at about 11pm.

On arrival, he found shocked residents huddled around the yard.

“I could see Nomxolisi lying just in front of her door,” Ngamlashe said.

When he entered the yard, Ngamlashe said, he allegedly found Somngesi still seated behind the wheel.

“He was revving her car,” the uncle alleged.

“However, by then it could not move because there were bricks which had come crashing down around it.

“I walked around the car to the driver’s side, opened the door, and pulled him out.

“I then removed the car keys.”

Ngamlashe said he had shouted at Somngesi, trying to establish what had happened, but he had not uttered a word.

He alleged Somngesi appeared to be drunk.

Ngamlashe went to check on his niece, still lying near the front door.

At that stage, she had not yet been attended to by emergency personnel.

However, she was not moving.

Ngamlashe said it appeared that she had been driven over as she was about to go inside the house.

The police and an ambulance arrived and she was declared dead at the scene.

Somngesi was then arrested.

Ngamlashe described Singqoto as a kind person.

“She was sweet to everyone in the community,” he said.

“She was approachable and down to earth.

“Everyone in the township is shocked by what happened to her.”

Kaizer Chiefs FC branch chair Ludwe Bless said Singqoto was the secretary of their branch and would use her car to assist them to attend meetings within the region and provincially.

They serve as a social club for soccer fans to meet, and also organise game attendance.

There are more than 500 supporter branches across Southern Africa.

“She was a very kind person,” Bless said.

“A workaholic who would go out of her way to do things for us.

“We are hurt and will be lost without her.”

Kouga mayor Hattingh Bornman extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Singqoto.

“Ms Singqoto was a dedicated and valued member of the Kouga municipal team, serving with commitment and professionalism as a library assistant in Humansdorp,” Bornman said.

“Her passion for community service will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of working alongside her.”

Bornman said the municipality joined her family and friends in mourning her loss — and would continue to honour her contribution to the local community.

Singqoto’s colleague at the Humansdorp Library, Sihle Bekwa, said she was already deeply missed by all of their co-workers.

She said Singqoto had joined the library in September 2019 as a library assistant.

“During her time with us, she became an invaluable member of our team and a cherished presence within the community,” Bekwa said.

“Her warmth, professionalism and genuine care for others shone through in her daily interactions.

“She had a special ability to connect with people of all ages, from young children discovering the joy of reading to elderly patrons who found comfort in her kindness and patience.”

Her death, she said, had left a profound void in the workplace.

“She will be deeply missed by all of us and by the many community members whose lives she touched.”

Singqoto will be buried in Bhingqala village, Peddie, on November 15.

Attempts to get comment from Somngesi’s family were unsuccessful.

His friends declined to comment and could not assist with the contact details of his family.

CRASH SCENE: The harrowing incident occurred outside the victim's house in Humansdorp (SUPPLIED)