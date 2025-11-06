Nelson Mandela Bay to come alive with reggae sounds on Sunday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela Bay residents have been invited to sway, groove and soak in the vibes as the reggae revolution returns to the city on Sunday.

The “420 Reggae Night Volume 4″ show will take over The One Room Music and Comedy Club in Central, with The Survivals and Sons of Selassie leading the charge.

Apart from music that speaks of peace, love for all humanity and hope, the audience can also look forward to competitions, stalls and traditional Rastafarian non-infused meals at the event.

The One Room Music and Comedy Club’s Masego Madisha said the show came about after she realised that one of the club’s owners had a huge vinyl reggae collection.

In addition, sound technicians would often play reggae when clearing up after hosting events.

“When I asked them why they loved reggae so much, they said reggae was one of the genres that united Africa.

“There is a reggae community here and they do not have a voice. There has not been much growth, but there is a consistent audience.”

Leader of the Cape Town-based band Sons of Selassie, Charles “Bro Manchi” Jenkins, said they were excited to be returning to the Eastern Cape after 30 years.

“People in Gqeberha are going to get 40 years of reggae experience with more fire.

“I also teach music in my community, we have elders, youth energy as well as high energy.

“The songs that we sing give hope, they still ask questions; governments are not doing much for the people around the world.

“Here comes reggae music again with a message of hope, peace, love and unity among humanity,” Jenkins said.

The band is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2025 with the name inspired by the Ethiopian King Haile Selassie, who ruled from 1930-1974.

Jenkins recalled how reggae as a genre was not recognised during apartheid, because of its message of peace, unity and love.

The band was therefore targeted by the security police for singing songs of freedom as well as being part of political rallies.

“In 1985, when we were in existence for six months, we got a deal with the SABC to make songs; we were in the scene.

“A lot of people were following us; we brought together black and white people, which was hard for the security police to deal with.

“I had to go to jail many times as the leader of the band.

“I was also accused of harbouring terrorists.

“In trying to break up the band, they framed me for being in possession of ganja and I was imprisoned for nine months in 1988,” Jenkins said.

Tickets for the show are available online on Webtickets for R100 and R150 at the door.

