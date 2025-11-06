NMU launches inquiry into student’s death

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PROBE LAUNCHED: NMU has launched an inquiry into the death of second-year student Sesethu Mboza

The Nelson Mandela University has instituted an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the death of second-year Bachelor of Arts student Sesethu Mboza.

Mboza died by suspected suicide at an off-campus residence on Friday.

NMU vice-chancellor Prof Sibongile Muthwa said the gravity of the incident had affected the entire university community and brought into sharp focus the collective responsibility for the safety and wellbeing of students.

“The university has resolved to institute a fact-finding inquiry to gain a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances leading up to and surrounding Sesethu’s passing, evaluate the efficacy of existing internal systems, and make evidence-based findings and recommendations to strengthen preventive and responsive measures,” she said.

“This is an important step for Mandela University’s commitment to safeguarding the lives, dignity and welfare of its students. ”

The outcomes of the inquiry will be implemented and will inform the basis for engagement with all the relevant stakeholders, reviews as may be applicable in relation to policy and practice, accountability frameworks, and holistic support systems aimed at fostering a safe, caring and resilient internal environment.

“In undertaking this investigation, we honour the memory of Sesethu by striving to ensure that her passing strengthens our resolve to care for one another even more, and to build a community grounded in empathy, vigilance and shared humanity,” Muthwa said.

The Herald