POLL | Was Nkosana Makate’s decades-long fight against Vodacom worth it?

Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate and Vodacom have reached an out-of-court settlement

The Please Call Me saga has finally ended with Vodacom and Nkosana Makate agreeing to an out-of-court settlement.

Makate, who is now 49-years old, was 24 at the start of the conflict with Vodacom — first for recognition and later for fair compensation.

In 2016, the Constitutional Court ruled Makate was entitled to compensation for inventing Please Call Me. He rejected Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub’s R47m offer in 2019, saying his idea was worth billions. The Supreme Court of Appeal later agreed he could be owed 5%–7.5% of the service’s revenue.

Vodacom has now withdrawn its appeal, saying: “The parties are glad that finality has been reached in this regard.”

While the settlement amount remains undisclosed, the company previously cited the SCA’s minority judgment which placed Makate’s compensation at about R186m.

TimesLIVE