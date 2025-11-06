SA’s multibillion-rand child hunger dilemma

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA would need an extra R31bn a year to raise the child support grant to the food poverty line — money that the National Treasury admits the government does not have.

The figure was provided by Treasury director-general Dr Duncan Pieterse, who appeared on Wednesday before the SA Human Rights Commission in the Eastern Cape, which is conducting an inquiry into child malnutrition in the province.

The child support grant is R560 a month and to raise it to the food poverty line, it would have to be increased by more than R200 to R796.

The R31bn figure would assist the more than 12-million grant beneficiaries.

The commission’s Eastern Cape office issued subpoenas to national and provincial treasury bosses and the department of rural development and agrarian reform.

The hearings were initiated in response to the SAHRC’s report on child malnutrition and the right to food in the province which was tabled in parliament in 2023 after research conducted the previous year.

The report recommended that malnutrition in the Eastern Cape should be declared a state of disaster.

SAHRC Eastern Cape manager Eileen Carter said despite the report’s evidence-based recommendations, implementation by the relevant authorities remained slow, fragmented and inadequate.

Pieterse told the hearing: “Our estimation, a child support grant at the value of the food poverty line of R796 in 2024 prices would require approximately R31bn per year in addition to the current allocation to cover the current 12-million social child support grant beneficiaries.

“One then has to say, well, if we were to decide this, given that we do not have the revenue that supports, at the moment, an additional R31bn per year, and we are not able to borrow for that additional funding within the context of our fiscal sustainability objectives.”

He said to address child hunger within existing budgets, the government was tightening up the verification of social grant beneficiaries and reallocating resources from low-priority programmes.

Recent checks by the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) found that there were 3,000 to 4,000 ineligible beneficiaries among 55,000 verified grants in recent months.

Pieterse said this highlighted the scale of potential savings that could be achieved through stricter monitoring.

“Working with the rest of the government and under the guidance of the cabinet, we are going to identify low-priority or ineffective government programmes that can be closed so that we can take those resources and put them to other areas of need.”

Early successes would be tabled in parliament on November 12 during finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget speech.

“It’s a process that we will continue to undertake over the next few years so that we can close things that are not working, that are not effective, where there’s a lot of wastage, and redirect those resources to areas in need.

“That’s another area that could help us under this category of identifying potential fiscal resources to assist malnutrition,” Pieterse said.

“The third point would require further technical work, but one can also review the income, or means test threshold, for the child support grant.

“The income threshold is set at around R67,000 per year for a single parent. The grant does reach children in higher-income schools.”

Reviewing the income threshold for grants could focus support on the poorest households while potentially increasing the grant amount for those most in need.

Early Childhood Development (ECD) programmes were also receiving a boost.

Expanding the National School Nutrition Programme to 50,000 ECD facilities is considered fiscally and logistically unfeasible, with estimated costs reaching R3bn over the medium term.

Instead, the Treasury has increased the ECD conditional grant by R10bn, raising the daily subsidy from R17 to R24 per child, with 40% allocated specifically for nutrition.

“This funding reduces barriers to ECD enrolment, provides essential nutrition, and ensures the poorest children are reached,” Pieterse said.

Officials stressed that strengthening ECD was critical to long-term educational outcomes and child wellbeing.

Carter questioned whether the proposed threshold change would increase or decrease accessibility to the grant.

She also expressed concern that the verification process being introduced might exclude more families from accessing child support grants.

“I want to know whether there was a child rights impact assessment before undertaking this project, and in particular, were you aware that the child support grant uptake for infants under the age of one year old has been declining since 2021, and did you consider, along with Sassa, the implications of imposing additional barriers on new child support applicants?

“What we’ve heard is that there’s a runaround for applicants now.

“They are being sent to an Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) database that is being sent to previous employers, and that takes us out of the consideration and view of wanting to save money.

“On the one hand, this imposes burdens on parents, on children, on the family that were not there before.

“We hear efficiency, we hear we need to close the gaps.”

Commissioner advocate Sandra Makoasha asked if the Treasury recognised child malnutrition as a national emergency requiring ring-fenced budgeting similar to the Emergency Response funds.

Pieterse ruled out introducing a ring-fenced budget for social development, warning that such an approach could create major spending and revenue challenges.

He said that, unlike the UIF, which was backed by a dedicated levy, it would require a specific revenue source to sustain it.

In contrast, he said, the social development budget was determined by grant values, beneficiary numbers and eligibility conditions, which were adjusted annually.

