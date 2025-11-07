British woman on death row leaves Indonesia after repatriation deal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

British death row inmate Lindsay Sandiford and British life sentence inmate Shahab Shahabadi attend the handover ceremony for repatriation at Kerobokan prison in Badung, Bali, Indonesia, on November 6 2025.

A 69-year-old British woman who was on death row in Indonesia on drug offences departed the country early on Friday after Jakarta and London reached a deal to repatriate her and another prisoner on humanitarian grounds.

Lindsay Sandiford was sentenced in 2013 after she was found with 4.8kg of cocaine, estimated to be worth more than $2m (R34.7m), hidden in the lining of her suitcase when she arrived on the holiday island Bali from Bangkok.

A second British national who was serving a life sentence for drug offences, Shahab Shahabadi, was repatriated with Sandiford.

The plane taking them to London left Bali at 12.30am on Friday, said I Nyoman Gede Surya Mataram, an Indonesian government official.

Last month Yusril Ihza Mahendra, a senior Indonesian minister for legal affairs, said the two countries had agreed to repatriate Sandiford as she was old and unwell, and she would complete her sentence in Britain.

At a press conference in Bali’s Kerobokan prison hours before the repatriation flight departed, Britain’s deputy ambassador Matthew Downing said Sandiford would be “governed by the law and procedures of the UK”, but said he would not speculate about legal processes she might face.

Sandiford attended the press conference in a wheelchair, but did not speak and covered her face with her hands.

Downing said the agreement with Jakarta is reciprocal and the Southeast Asian country can request the return of Indonesians in Britain, though no request had been made.

In the past year Indonesia has released other foreigners on death row, including five Australians, a French man and a Filipino woman.