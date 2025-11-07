Festive concert to benefit psychiatric centre

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

GVING BACK: A special end-of-year event, 'Christmas at the Opera', will raise funds for the Care Haven Psychiatric Centre in Gqeberha

After the success of the September 20 launch of Mandela Bay Opera, the group of music lovers has something new and festive in store.

A special end-of-year event — Christmas at the Opera, a festive lunchtime concert celebrating the joy, reflection and generosity of the season — will take place on Wednesday November 12.

This concert unfolds like a Christmas Eve house concert — intimate, heartfelt and filled with beautiful music.

The soloists, chorus and pianists will take you on a journey through opera, sacred works and beloved carols.

From Puccini’s Recondita armonia and Mascagni’s Easter Hymn to Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus, White Christmas and Joy to the World, it promises an hour of uplifting artistry and genuine festive warmth.

The programme also includes In a Persian Market for two pianos, Handel’s For Unto Us a Child Is Born and traditional favourites such as O Come All Ye Faithful, inviting the audience to share in the spirit of song and togetherness.

The event will be held at NMU’s South Campus Auditorium at 1pm.

Tickets cost R100 per person and are available at the door.

Proceeds from this concert will be donated to the Care Haven Psychiatric Centre, supporting their essential work in mental health care and community rehabilitation.

As the year draws to a close, Christmas at the Opera offers a moment to pause, reflect and celebrate.

The Herald