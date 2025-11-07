Former minister Malusi Gigaba to hand himself over to police

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Disgraced ANC leader and former state enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba announced he would hand himself over to police on Friday morning after a summons on charges related to Transnet.

In a statement released on Friday morning, he said the National Prosecuting Authority informed him he was required to attend court, where he will be formally charged in connection with proceedings related to Transnet.

Gigaba said he will appear in court in accordance with the summons and rule of law. He said he respected the process of constitutional democracy, adding he will continue to cooperate fully with the legal system.

“My actions have always been guided by policy, process and the values of accountability and service,” he said.

Gigaba recently sat down with the Sunday Times and maintained his innocence. He rose to infamy under former president Jacob Zuma and has been branded a state capture enabler and Gupta associate.

He was one of the most nefarious figures in former chief justice Raymond Zondo’s state capture report, credited with opening the gates for the Gupta family to infiltrate state-owned entities, claims he has strenuously denied.

“The allegations against me were deliberately crafted, deliberately made and very well targeted,” he said.

“They were also very deliberately sustained to diminish my standing and political future. But they’re not going to succeed. As I have said many times before, those who are headed into the future must know they will find me in that future. There’s no way I’m going to go away. I’m a problem that refuses to die.”

Zondo instructed law enforcement agencies to investigate and possibly charge Gigaba with corruption and racketeering. His report found Gigaba had enabled the Gupta family to loot Transnet, and the former minister was alleged to have benefited financially from the Gupta criminal enterprise.

He faced a backlash from the ANC, with secretary-general Fikile Mbalula threatening disciplinary action after the Sunday Times interview, in which he criticised the party as having failed in its duties.

Gigaba was cleared of all wrongdoing by the ANC’s internal processes in matters related to his time in Zuma’s cabinet.

