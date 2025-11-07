Good Samaritan starts business to fund her foster home

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

HELPING HAND: Ella Mapurisa founded Emzini Township Tours to fund the Lukhanyiso foster home she established to look after neglected or abused children

After arriving in Knysna without a job or family to rely on, Ella Mapurisa started working at a restaurant, washing dishes and cleaning.

After some time, she found domestic work, where she was promoted to an office job and later found her passion in tourism, which led to her officially starting her own business.

However, unlike other business owners whose passion is to start a family legacy that will secure the future of her children, the Emzini Township Tours business was created to fund the Lukhanyiso foster home she also established.

“When I arrived in Knysna in 1998, I was faced with my past trauma,” she said.

“I saw kids who were neglected and some who were abused by their families.

“As someone who was raised by an alcoholic parent and dropped out of school at age 16, and had to work on a farm, I knew I had to continue with God’s ministry and start my own safe haven.”

The Qonce-born Mapurisa said if it were not for a pastor who saved her and took her to his home, she would not have finished school.

“I finished school at 25 years old,” she said.

“I know the struggles and my children also faced similar challenges in life; the aim is to love and care for children like they are your own.”

The Emzini tours started operating in 2008, with visitors being taken to the township to get a cultural experience and interact with the locals.

The aim is to change the negative mindset that people have of South African townships and show the colourful, vibrant township culture.

“There is more to South African townships than the criminal stereotypes or gangsterism that the people see on TV,” Mapurisa said.

“There is love, dance, music, hustling, food, family structures and churches.

“We take tourists to homes to experience the happiness of a person who is not rich, genuine happiness of everyday people, and what it feels like to be an ordinary South African, and that is what makes us unique.”

Mapurisa runs the shelter with her friend, Penny, who helps her with administration, and a caregiver who assists with the children.

She also raises funds to pay for pupils’ school uniforms as she believes that education is the key to a child’s success.

The Herald