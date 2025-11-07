Gqeberha artists unite for music project

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DRIVING FORCE: Jimmy Levert is the lead vocalist behind the 'After Midnight' music project involving 13 of Gqeberha's most talented musicians

A group of 13 Gqeberha artists have joined forces to create a collaborative music project that is showcasing the Friendly City’s creative talent and unity.

What began as a simple idea involving only three people quickly grew into a larger project as more musicians joined in with each recording session of the album named After Midnight.

Jimmy Levert, the lead vocalist and driving force behind After Midnight, said the project was about showing the power of collaboration and putting Gqeberha on the musical map.

“The vision was to show Gqeberha that when we work together, we can accomplish way more,” Levert said.

“It means the world to me to represent and get the city out there to be as big as Cape Town and Johannesburg.”

The project brought together 13 talented artists from Gqeberha, including Yano Onay, Yeezy Empire, BabyChaser, Zaybo, Micayla Lee, Chizzo, Andre Graham, Shay Moc, Bliss, Scotty G, M2kane, JayScott and September.

Each artist contributed their unique style and sound to the rap and hip-hop album, capturing the lifestyle, relationships and culture of Gqeberha through songs such as Anteros, Traded Lilys for Roses, Somebody Else and Part Ways.

According to Levert, the project, which took about three months to complete, was initially tricky to co-ordinate because of the different schedules and recording sessions.

“The biggest challenge was managing work and time and getting everyone free to be available for recording sessions.

“Most of the artists were familiar with each other and others met for the first time but grew closer as time went on,” Levert said.

Imtiyaaz Daniels, who goes by the stage name Yeezy Empire, said being part of this project was a rewarding experience that allowed him to grow both creatively and personally.

“Being part of this album is truly an honour,” Daniels said.

“The creative energy behind this project is on another level and I’m blessed to contribute my sound to something so meaningful.

“I believe this album will connect with people in ways that uplift, heal and inspire them.

“Every track carries a piece of heart, soul and truth. I hope that everyone who listens finds a moment of joy, reflection or motivation.

“If this album can make someone feel seen, understood or inspired to chase their own purpose, then we’ve done what we came to do.”

Shevriano Billet, also known as Yano Onay, said being invited to collaborate on After Midnight was a meaningful opportunity to showcase his talent alongside other top artists from Gqeberha.

“It meant a lot to me that Jimmy Levert saw me as a worthy musician to collaborate with, especially among so many other talented artists he could have chosen,” Billet said.

“Our city is filled with incredible talent that deserves to be recognised on the international stage.”

Fans can expect performances around the city this December.

The Herald