In the news in The Herald this week

From the factional wars threatening the ANC’s grip in Nelson Mandela Bay and the dramatic twist in businessman Danie de Jager’s murder to the metro being told to pack up and go and the tragic death of a Humansdorp mother, these are some of our top stories this week.
1. Faction wars threaten ANC’s grip in Nelson Mandela Bay
On Monday, The Herald reported that factionalism continued to threaten the ANC’s control of Nelson Mandela Bay, where battles within the party centred on competition for positions and access to municipal resources.
This, ANC Veterans League, led by former president Thabo Mbeki, has weakened ANC structures in several Eastern Cape municipalities — leading to waning voter support for the party in the province.
Read more here.
2. Dramatic twist in Nelson Mandela Bay businessman’s murder
In a new development, a purported deadly house robbery turned into a murder conspiracy probe, with slain Gqeberha businessman Danie de Jager’s long-time partner and their two tenants being arrested.
Estelle le Grange, 57, had told the police that she was tied up and gagged by the intruders who went on to kill 65-year-old De Jager during the early hours of Thursday.
Read more here.
3. Eviction sword hangs over Nelson Mandela Bay metro
After failing to renew its lease, overstaying for six months and racking up R4.6m in arrears, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has been told to pack up and vacate the offices used by its budget and treasury directorate.
The municipality was sent a letter from Kaplan Blumberg Attorneys in September, warning it to vacate the Murray and Roberts building at 186 Govan Mbeki Avenue in Gqeberha by October 31.
However, the metro has yet to vacate the building.
Read more here.
4. Big-shot cops in legal stand-off
Two of the Eastern Cape’s top cops are at loggerheads as disputes over disciplinary issues and promotions have now reached the courts.
Nelson Mandela Bay Colonel Tony Nomdoe, station commander at the Kabega Park police station, has reported a case of harassment against district police commissioner Lieutenant-General Vuyisile Ncata.
The matter is pending before the domestic section of the Gqeberha magistrate’s court and has been postponed three times since October.
Read more here.
5. Mom’s tragic demise in crash outside her home
On what was meant to be a day of celebration on her four-year-old son’s birthday, a Humansdorp woman was knocked over by a vehicle allegedly driven by her boyfriend.
Nomxolisi Singqoto, 31, died at the scene.
The harrowing incident occurred outside her house in Chris Hani Street.
Read more here.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.