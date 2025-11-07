In the news in The Herald this week

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From the factional wars threatening the ANC’s grip in Nelson Mandela Bay and the dramatic twist in businessman Danie de Jager’s murder to the metro being told to pack up and go and the tragic death of a Humansdorp mother, these are some of our top stories this week.

1. Faction wars threaten ANC’s grip in Nelson Mandela Bay

Former ANC president Thabo Mbeki, left, was a keynote speaker at the ANC Veterans League's political school held at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday. Pictured with him is the party's Eastern Cape secretary, Lulama Ngcukaitobi ( (Werner Hills)

On Monday, The Herald reported that factionalism continued to threaten the ANC’s control of Nelson Mandela Bay, where battles within the party centred on competition for positions and access to municipal resources.

This, ANC Veterans League, led by former president Thabo Mbeki, has weakened ANC structures in several Eastern Cape municipalities — leading to waning voter support for the party in the province.

2. Dramatic twist in Nelson Mandela Bay businessman’s murder

Estelle le Grange, 57, is accused of conspiring to kill her partner, Gqeberha businessman Danie de Jager along with couple Leeroy Scholtz and Anke-Marie Cilliers face murder charges (SUPPLIED)

In a new development, a purported deadly house robbery turned into a murder conspiracy probe, with slain Gqeberha businessman Danie de Jager’s long-time partner and their two tenants being arrested.

Estelle le Grange, 57, had told the police that she was tied up and gagged by the intruders who went on to kill 65-year-old De Jager during the early hours of Thursday.

3. Eviction sword hangs over Nelson Mandela Bay metro

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is being warned to vacate the Murray and Roberts building (Werner Hills)

After failing to renew its lease, overstaying for six months and racking up R4.6m in arrears, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has been told to pack up and vacate the offices used by its budget and treasury directorate.

The municipality was sent a letter from Kaplan Blumberg Attorneys in September, warning it to vacate the Murray and Roberts building at 186 Govan Mbeki Avenue in Gqeberha by October 31.

However, the metro has yet to vacate the building.

4. Big-shot cops in legal stand-off

Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata has been accused of harassment amid infighting over a promotion (EUGENE COETZEE)

Two of the Eastern Cape’s top cops are at loggerheads as disputes over disciplinary issues and promotions have now reached the courts.

Nelson Mandela Bay Colonel Tony Nomdoe, station commander at the Kabega Park police station, has reported a case of harassment against district police commissioner Lieutenant-General Vuyisile Ncata.

The matter is pending before the domestic section of the Gqeberha magistrate’s court and has been postponed three times since October.

5. Mom’s tragic demise in crash outside her home

Nomxolisi Singqoto, 31, was killed when she was hit by a vehicle allegedly driven by her boyfriend (SUPPLIED)

On what was meant to be a day of celebration on her four-year-old son’s birthday, a Humansdorp woman was knocked over by a vehicle allegedly driven by her boyfriend.

Nomxolisi Singqoto, 31, died at the scene.

The harrowing incident occurred outside her house in Chris Hani Street.

