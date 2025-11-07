Malusi Gigaba being questioned, not arrested

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC MP and former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba has not been placed under arrest.

This was confirmed by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) on Friday.

Gigaba earlier took to X to say he was handing himself over to police and was due to appear in court after receiving a summons on charges related to a probe into alleged Transnet corruption.

“He is engaging Idac, and there will be no court appearance today [Friday],” spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.

“Idac will not comment any further on the matter.”

TimesLIVE