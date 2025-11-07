Peel joins global magicians for movie premiere

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BRINGING THE MAGIC: Bay magician Brendon Peel has been selected to promote the movie, ‘Now You See Me, Now You Don’t 3′

A magical opportunity has appeared for Gqeberha’s Brendon Peel, who has been selected as one of Africa’s “Horsemen” to promote the internationally acclaimed movie series, Now You See Me, Now You Don’t 3.

The renowned magician and illusionist will perform at the main premiere of the movie on November 12 at Montecasino in Johannesburg before being premiered to the public on November 14.

A few of the best magicians internationally were selected by Lionsgate Studios to be their “Horsemen” and promote the movie with live performances at various premieres and tours.

Peel said it was a huge honour to be handpicked among the best magicians in the world.

“I was contacted by Lionsgate Studios a couple of months ago. They told me how they wanted me to bring a real touch of being a magician.

“Lionsgate Studios produced and made the movie. They are trying to have ‘Horsemen’ from different continents and countries.

“In the movie, the Horsemen are the main magicians, so I am the Horseman for SA/Africa, that entails effectively representing the movie.

“I have been doing live shows under the brand ‘Now You See Me’ and there will be a live tour.

“To be chosen among the best magicians in the world, is a huge deal for me and when they contacted me I was like ‘of course’,” Peel said.

He said that next week, he would be going on tour with a cast member of the movie and fellow South African performer, Thabang Molaba.

Molaba is also well known for his roles in Netflix series Blood & Water, Diamond City, The Queen and Ring of Lies, among other TV productions.

With televised interviews, online promotions and tours expected to take place next week, Peel will bring actual magic during their tour to promote the movie.

The 2024 Standard Bank Ovation Award winner at the National Arts Festival said 2025 had been a great year for him.

“This year has been quite a wild year. In July I represented SA at the FISM Italy 2025 — World Championship of Magic.

“I did not end up winning, but I represented the country well,” he said.

“The whole of April I was in America, I was working in Las Vegas with Penn & Teller [American magicians, entertainers and scientific sceptics).

“I was getting connections, headlining in cruise ships around the world. I have been to Europe, around Africa, touring shows in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban.

“I came back to the National Arts Festival [in Makhanda], I was a top-selling producer and we have been hitting milestones on social media as well with 30,000 followers on Facebook.”

Peel said he would also be performing a “World of Wonders” show, at Centre Stage in Gqeberha on December 22 and 23.

The tour will also go to Centurion, KwaZulu-Natal and Johannesburg.

He said with his career growing from strength to strength, he was still striving to do more.

“In my career, I personally believe in staying hungry, staying focused on the next goal.

“I am ticking a lot of boxes, so sometimes it is difficult to find what the next box or goal is.

“There is always a next goal,” Peel said.

The Herald