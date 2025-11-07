News

Two women killed, child wounded in alleged GBV shooting in Cape Town

Mitchell’s Plain police responded to a shooting in Wespoort Drive, Portlands, on November 6 2025. (SAPS)

A 32-year-old man who allegedly opened fire on three people on a street in Mitchell’s Plain on Thursday afternoon has been arrested.

Two women, aged 26 and 30, were killed and a 12-year-old boy was wounded.

Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said: “According to reports, the victims were approached by a relative who opened fire on them.”

The younger woman died at the scene of the shooting in Wespoort Drive, Portlands, while the older woman died on arrival at a medical facility.

Twigg said: “The motive for the attack is believed to be domestic-related.”

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

2

BMW adds new entry-level X3 20 Pure Design to local range

3

Kolisi set for landmark Bok century

4

Gqeberha magistrates demand pay hike amid nationwide outcry

5

Mom’s tragic demise in crash outside her home

Top Stories