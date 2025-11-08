Gqeberha netball star embraces surreal international debut

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Netball star Juanita van Tonder was honoured for her on-court efforts in 2025 by being named Sportswoman of the Year at the Madibaz Sport Awards

Adjusting to the speed and maintaining composure under pressure were the Gqeberha star’s two biggest takeaways, but the moment that brought on the tears was standing on the court, in green and gold, soaking in the national anthem.

“Since school, whenever we sang the anthem, I used to imagine myself one day doing it on a big stage,” she said.

“So when I stood there with tears in my eyes, realising I was representing my country, it was truly surreal.

“I knew I was living my dream.”

The 23-year-old sports management student said the tour had been a “massive learning curve” that gave her a deeper appreciation of the skills needed to compete internationally.

Van Tonder said the experience had served to strengthen her resolve as she sought further opportunities on the global stage adding that the recognition from Madibaz Sport reflected both her hard work and the support of the people around her.

“It’s such a big honour and a blessing that I’m humbled to receive.

“This award isn’t just about me; it’s about my support system that’s been with me every step of the way.”

Van Tonder also credited the club for playing a pivotal role in her development.

“This award is also testament to the incredible structure and support system.

“They’ve given me the tools to succeed.”

She said her first international tour was a surreal experience that pushed her to adapt quickly to the pace and intensity of the game.

“It was a pinch-me moment that set my passion for netball even more alight.

“The atmosphere on the international stage was electric and left me hungry for more.”

She described the rush and adrenaline on the court as an “incredibly addictive” feeling.

“It reminded me exactly why I love this game so much.”

Madibaz Netball can rely on her services for one more year while she completes her degree in 2026.

Van Tonder also shared her insights for the next generation.

“We will face trials and tribulations, but those challenges prepare us for our greatest victories.

“Keep pushing, stay faithful and trust in God’s timing. Your breakthrough will come when it’s meant to.”

The Herald