Kariega officer rolls out with big prize in 2025 Women’s Challenge

NEW WHEELS: SPAR EC managing director Solly Engelbrecht, left, sends Kamesh police officer Nomandla Lunguza on her way in the car she won after taking part in the Women’s Challenge in Gqeberha

A worthy winner, who is on the frontlines of the war against gender-based violence, has walked away with a brand new set of wheels in the 2025 SPAR Women’s Challenge in Gqeberha.

Nomandla Lunguza, a SAPS lieutenant-colonel, is based at Kamesh in Kariega, an area notorious for its high levels of abuse against women and children.

Originally from Keiskammahoek, Lunguza became a police reservist in 2007 and began working as a clerk at SAPS’s Cacadu (Lady Frere) station a year later.

In 2018, she was awarded the rank of captain and, four years later, made lieutenant-colonel upon her transfer to Kamesh.

Her love for running developed in Cacadu, where there was little to do outside of work.

“I ran to keep busy and fit,” she said.

Her goal this year was to complete 10 races and, as it happened, the Women’s Challenge was the one that got her over the line.

She said Kamesh police station had 125 officers on its books, many of whom were women, tasked with stamping out the scourge.

“Most women in Kamesh are really suffering and the other day an eight-year-old was murdered,” Lunguza said.

“Our spiritual leaders are praying every day for this to stop.

“This is why I knew I also had to be part of the Women’s Challenge.

“SPAR is playing a huge role in the fight against GBV and I’m sure we will win it at some stage.”

Lunguza entered the 10km option and completed it in 59 minutes.

Her race number was one of five drawn at the event, with each contender being handed a set of keys that could potentially unlock the Hyundai Exter up for grabs.

She shrieked with delight when her remote opened the vehicle.

Ironically, the 49-year-old has never attended a prize-giving after any of her races and, needless to say, she is exceptionally glad she did so on this occasion.

“This car is a blessing.

“I want to say thank you for this wonderful gift and for inspiring women.”

SPAR EC managing director Solly Engelbrecht said it was important for the family retailer to show its commitment to the community and its women.

The Herald