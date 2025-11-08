Lawyer shifts from prosecution to mediation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SWITCHING LANES: Former prosecutor Candace Clark has found a new career path

After years of service as a Nelson Mandela Bay prosecutor, Candace Clark has redirected her career and personal mission towards a path shaped by human compassion.

What she describes as “divine intervention” led her to establish Crossroads Mediation Services, an initiative dedicated to guiding people through conflict resolution and emotional recovery.

Clark’s professional trajectory changed dramatically after being diagnosed with chronic PTSD, a condition resulting from the sustained psychological impact of her work and personal experiences.

Her professional identity had long been intertwined with her role in the justice system, but the accumulation of emotional strain forced her to confront deeper personal challenges, including experiences with psychological abuse.

Clark recounted one harrowing case involving a police officer who shot his partner with a state-issued firearm.

Despite multiple prior reports of domestic abuse, the officer remained in possession of his weapon.

“That case received public attention, but most do not,” she said.

“There are hundreds of victims whose stories are buried because corruption and protectionism within the system silence them.”

This represents only a fraction of the suffering that goes unseen.

“Domestic violence is one of the most underreported crimes in our country,” she said.

“Many victims endure years of abuse before speaking up, if they ever do. I’ve seen families protect abusers because they rely on them financially or fear community backlash.

“The silence is deafening, and it allows the same cycle of harm to continue generation after generation.”

Clark recognised how such patterns could persist across generations, noting that her father’s struggles had been mirrored in her own marriage.

“At some point I realised that survival meant saving myself and my children,” she said.

“It was the most difficult decision of my life, but also the most necessary.”

Despite these challenges, she described this new chapter as one marked by purpose and clarity.

Her work through Crossroads Mediation Services allows her to use her legal background to promote healing.

“Mediation offers people the opportunity to reclaim their peace and autonomy,” she said. “It gives a space to communicate openly and move forward.

“Justice can take many forms, and sometimes it looks like understanding rather than judgment.”

Clark’s mediation practice focuses on divorce, family and labour-related matters, as well as assisting individuals in navigating the complex effects of narcissistic abuse.

Her approach combines empathy with structure, informed by both her professional expertise and her lived experience.

“Victims are not statistics,” she said.

“They are individuals who deserve to be heard and treated with dignity.”

Her philosophy of progress is encapsulated in a quote from Lao Tzu that appears on her business card: “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.”

For Clark, this serves as a reminder that even the smallest act of courage can begin the process of transformation.

“Every step forward matters,” she said.

“Even when you can’t see the destination, you must trust the process.”

In addition to her mediation work, Clark is pursuing a creative avenue as an author of children’s books.

These works aim to help children understand and process emotional experiences safely and constructively.

“Children often internalise trauma they cannot name,” she said.

“Through storytelling, I hope to help them recognise their feelings and begin to heal.”

Having gained full-time custody of her children, Clark said motherhood had taken on a renewed meaning.

“I am finally present, as a person who is whole,” she said.

Clark is also vocal about the importance of mental health support.

She spoke candidly about her participation in her dialectical behaviour therapy being an integral part of her recovery.

She challenged the stigma surrounding therapy.

“Seeking help does not make you weak,” she said.

“It is a mark of strength.”

Beyond her professional endeavours, Clark dedicates time to pro-bono work and mentoring small groups of women who are learning to navigate emotional and psychological trauma.

Her guidance focuses on empowerment and practical coping strategies, helping others take what she calls the first step towards healing.

Clark expresses deep concern about the current state of society, describing it as fragmented and uncertain.

“We have become disconnected from empathy,” she said.

“Real healing requires honesty, patience and the willingness to look inward.”

For Clark, the transition from prosecution to mediation represented more than a career change; it was a philosophical evolution.

Her work now centres on restoration and understanding.

“Mediation is not only about resolving conflict,” she said.

“It is about helping individuals reconcile the conflicts within themselves.

“That is where true peace begins.”

