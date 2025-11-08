PEMADS’ ‘Peter Pan’ brings magic back to The Little Theatre

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FESTIVE FUN: Captain Hook (Morgan Jenkins) and Smee (Rian van der Walt) are in the cast of Peter Pan-tomime

After 2024’s dazzling Cinderella and the Ice Queen’s Enchantment drew more than 4,000 theatre-goers, the Port Elizabeth Musical and Dramatic Society (PEMADS) is ready to sprinkle more fairy dust on Bay audiences with this year’s production — Peter Pan-tomime (pun very much intended).

Now in its 76th year, the nonprofit theatre group continues its cherished tradition of delivering high-quality, family-friendly and affordable entertainment — a festive highlight for both theatre enthusiasts and local families.

Full of laughter, music and moral lessons, pantomimes (or “pantos”) blend musical theatre with witty wordplay, physical comedy and a touch of local humour — often referencing current events.

Though rooted in British theatre, these productions have become a December staple for South African audiences, with classics such as Peter Pan, Cinderella, Snow White and Sleeping Beauty among perennial favourites.

The Peter Pan-tomime will run from December 3-21, excluding Mondays, at The Little Theatre in Central.

Performance times vary on each day.

Tickets, priced between R110 and R125, are available from Webtickets and Pick n Pay outlets.

And as Captain Hook’s worst nightmare reminds us — the clock is ticking.

At the helm of this year’s production is the talented Kelsey Scheepers, a seasoned drama teacher at Victoria Park High School who will take up the role of head of drama at Collegiate Girls’ High in 2026.

With a cast of 36 performers and more than 300 hours of rehearsal across three months, Scheepers promises a magical experience for audiences of all ages.

Her impressive CV includes PEMADS productions Wild and Wicked West End and Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, as well as directing Victoria Park’s acclaimed musical, Bonnie and Clyde, earlier this year.

In this retelling, Wendy, John and Michael Darling find themselves yearning for more than their strict London upbringing.

When they encounter the confident and free-spirited Peter Pan and his loyal fairy companion, Tinkerbell, they follow them “to the second star to the right and straight on till morning”, where adventure awaits in the magical world of Neverland.

“There, they meet the friendly Lost Boys, their brave protector Princess Tiger Lily, and their adopted ‘mother’, the vibrant and iconic Dame Tina Marina,” Scheepers said.

“But Neverland has a dark side too — and it’s more present than ever before.”

Opposing them is the villainous Captain Hook, joined by his bumbling yet hilarious sidekick Smee and their crew of “nautical numbskulls”.

Hook’s scheme to finally defeat the Lost Boys sets the stage for a thrilling and laughter-filled showdown.

“Peter Pan-tomime is, as every PEMADS pantomime is, the pinnacle of our production calendar,” Scheepers said.

“We invite the community to join us for incredible acting, hilarious comedy, professional-quality singing, and spectacular stage design, lighting and costumes.”

Adding flair and rhythm to the production are vocal directors Caeleigh-Anne Heradien and Jody Koesnel, alongside a powerhouse choreography team comprising Cheslin Meyer, Bianca Swalwell, Shanika Septoo, Kazlynne Williams, Brooklyn Plaatjies and Robyn Julyan.

Both Plaatjies (who plays Tinkerbell) and Julyan (core dancer) will shine on stage while also contributing fresh choreography.

The trio of Swalwell, Septoo and Williams bring their award-winning Spanish dance expertise to the mix, following standout performances in PEMADS’ Jukebox Reimagined and the recent PE Dance Festival.

Breakdance and Hip-Hop specialist Meyer — a home-grown, internationally recognised talent — adds another dynamic layer to the choreography team.

Earlier this year, PEMADS announced plans to part ways with The Little Theatre due to ongoing crime concerns in the area.

However, following major security upgrades — including new CCTV installations, increased patrols and improved street lighting — the group is thrilled to bring the pantomime home again.

“With these enhancements in place, it’s wonderful to see Peter Pan-tomime returning to its rightful stage,” Scheepers said.

With a beloved story, stellar cast and a creative team brimming with local talent, this year’s Peter Pan-tomime promises to lift audiences out of the ordinary and straight into the magic of Neverland.

The Herald