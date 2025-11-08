Zulu royal wedding: Ceremony proceeds despite obstacles

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jozini-November 7, 2025: King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Nomzamo kaMyeni during the pre-wedding ceremony at Jozini Stadium, KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

Former Zulu regiments commander Prince Vanana Zulu has lambasted people who he said were trying to sabotage King Misuzulu KaZwelithini’s wedding with his third wife, Queen Nomzamo Myeni, at Jozini Stadium on Friday.

The king’s wedding started with umkhehlo, a pre-wedding event, on Friday and the traditional wedding will be held at KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace in Nongoma on Sunday.

Delivering a thanksgiving address on behalf of the Zulu royal family, Vanana said there were people in the royal family who did not want the ceremony to proceed.

“There are people who are jealous, who do not want to see stability in the royal family,” he said.

Vanana said there were people who were not even abantwana (royals) but who poked their noses into royal matters.

He said they were happy that the ceremony proceeded as planned.

There was confusion on whether or not the ceremony would proceed after contradictory statements.

The ceremony was attended by about 500 people from Jozini, a small number for a royal event.

It was scheduled to start at 10am but was delayed and only started after 1pm.

Song and dance was the order of the day.

Queen Nomzamo danced for the better part of the day.

The Nazareth Baptist Church also graced the event with its song and dance.

The king was asked to dance but refused, saying he would only dance during umgcagco at KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace on Sunday.

The king was accompanied by abantwana baseNdlunkulu (children of the royal household) including princes Vanana and Simphiwe.

Queen Nomzamo’s spokesperson Vuyolwethu Sibiya said they are happy that the ceremony proceeded as planned.

He said the confusion on whether or not the ceremony would proceed was created deliberately by people hell-bent on sabotaging the king.

“Many people could not come because of a deliberate sabotage of the ceremony,” he said.

He said they are happy the event was a success.

TimesLIVE