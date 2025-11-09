Chamber’s annual banquet celebrates resilience and collaboration

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels will perform at the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s annual banquet

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s 2025 annual banquet will take place on December 5 at Boardwalk Conference Centre.

The banquet has become a signature event on the chamber’s calendar, offering members and partners an opportunity to unwind, celebrate achievements and reconnect.

This year’s theme, “Roots of Resilience — Blossoming Together”, celebrates the power of collaboration and the collective spirit that steers the metro towards becoming a Bay of opportunity.

Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen said the event was more than an evening of dining and entertainment but a symbolic close to a year marked by resilience, teamwork and renewal.

“The theme reflects not only the endurance our business community has shown but also the beauty of what can emerge when we nurture partnerships and work together,” she said.

“Our annual banquet is a reminder that while the year may have tested us, it has also strengthened our roots and inspired fresh growth.

“It’s a moment to pause, to celebrate and to acknowledge what can be achieved by adopting a collective approach to addressing challenges and unlocking opportunities.”

Van Huyssteen said the banquet embodied the chamber’s appreciation for its members and stakeholders.

“It is a time to honour the spirit of unity and optimism that keeps our business community moving forward.

“The evening represents both reflection and renewal, a chance to celebrate how far we have come, and to look ahead to another year of collective success.”

Bringing energy and rhythm to the evening will be SA music legends Dr Victor & the Rasta Rebels.

