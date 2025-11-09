Knysna rallies to save Dorothy Broster Child Centre

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dorothy Broster Child and Youth Care Centre chair Rudie Cronjé says the centre cares for 30 children with less than 30m² of space to play

In a desperate bid to rescue the Dorothy Broster Child and Youth Care Centre from permanent closure, the Greater Knysna community has rallied together to show its support for the much needed shelter.

The facility has been caring for vulnerable children for 35 years but, due to structural issues at their current location in Khayalethu, are being forced shut down or relocate.

On Thursday, locals and various other roleplayers including Knysna Child Welfare rallied for support to acquire a new property in Concordia, Knysna.

While the centre receives a department subsidy of about R2,8m and community donations of about R536,560 per year it is still suffering a shortfall of R1,8m.

The care centre’s chair, Rudie Cronjé, said it was caring for 30 children, with less than 30m² of space for them to play in.

“For 35 years, Dorothy Broster has been a place of safety for children in need of care and protection,” Cronjé said.

“However, the property in Khayalethu has become unsuitable due to its location, structural limitations, safety concerns, and lack of space for recreation or skills development.

“We now have an opportunity to provide a safe, purpose-built home for 30-40 children.”

Earlier this year, the department of social development canceled a contractual agreement with Dorothy Broster.

According to the department, the center did not meet the standard requirement to operate as a child welfare.

The Western Cape department of social department funded 45 bed spaces at the centre over the last four years.

The department said while there had been interventions to assist the situation, a recent quarterly management report found that the facility was unable to maintain long-term service.

“Although the current board has tried to improve the situation, financial constraints have hampered their efforts in meeting the minimum norms and standards mentioned above.

“The board has previously indicated its intention to possibly close the facility due to its inability to keep up with the financial demands of keeping the doors open,” Western Cape social development MEC, Jaco Londt said.

Cronjé said the facility is a level 2 home, meant for orphans and children from troubled homes below 12 years of age, however, part of the issue was they had been forced to over extend the care.

“We’ve been sent children battling with drug and alcohol addiction — children who belong in level 3 facilities, where specialised help is available.

“Unqualified staff and donations being taken with very little left for the children have made it almost impossible to manage.

“Our board has done everything we can, but the truth is our space, our funding, and our facilities are simply not enough,” he said.

Cronjé, who also grew up in an orphanage, said he would do everything in his power to save the centre.

“With this new facility, we’ll partner closely with the department and the Knysna municipality to ensure proper admissions and bring in qualified, compassionate staff who truly understand what these children need — love, guidance, and stability.

“Currently, the facility is left with less than 30 children.

“Some children have been reunited with their families after careful screening by social workers, and others are taken to different centres across the country.

“From now on, Dorothy will take care of the children from birth to 12 years old.”

The Herald