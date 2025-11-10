Eastern Cape chef shines on global culinary scene

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MOVING UP: Eastern Cape-born chef Sesethu Bukani is working as a commis chef at Nobu Doha restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel in Qatar

At just 28 years of age, Mdantsane-born chef Sesethu Bukani has already carved out a name for himself on the global culinary stage.

From humble beginnings in the township, he now works against the backdrop of the glittering skyline of Doha, Qatar, as a commis chef at Nobu Doha, the world-renowned Japanese-Peruvian restaurant located inside the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel.

“I was born and raised eLokishini [township].

“From the dusty streets of Mdantsane, I learnt resilience, faith and the importance of chasing my dreams no matter the obstacles.”

Bukani’s love for cooking began under the guidance of his mother, who introduced him to the kitchen when he was just five years old.

By his teenage years, he was already experimenting with flavours and techniques, often challenging his mother in playful kitchen competitions.

“She was my first teacher.

“Helping her with catering and church dinners taught me not just how to cook, but how to serve people with love and creativity.”

Before he ever wore a professional chef’s jacket, Bukani was already running a small food business from his home, selling kotas and dagwoods under the name Kota Past 9.

In 2024, he enrolled at the Capsicum Rosebank campus in Johannesburg, signing up for the professional chef programme.

“From day one, I manifested that I’d become an international chef and God granted that manifestation.”

His industry placements took him through some of Johannesburg’s most respected kitchens, including The Prawnery, Saint Restaurant and Marble Pastry Kitchen.

Just after his final exams in December 2024, an unexpected opportunity came up — a virtual interview with Four Seasons Hotel Doha for a position at Nobu Doha.

“I still remember that day vividly. I borrowed a chef jacket from the campus fitting room, and chef Andile, who’s now the principal, helped me find black buttons for it.

“I was nervous but excited, and that interview changed my life.”

He officially joined Nobu Doha shortly afterward and graduated from Capsicum in absentia on June 23.

He said as the garde manger chef, he was responsible for salads, cold dishes and intricate seafood preparations.

“Whenever I can, I learn from other stations — tempura, sauté, sushi bar — because I want to master all seven. Each one teaches me something new.

“Discipline is everything.

“Whether it’s the gym, the kitchen, or my spiritual life, consistency is key.”

Influenced by the Japanese-Peruvian fusion at Nobu and his South African roots, Bukani’s style reflects elegance, balance and innovation with dishes which often highlight seafood, modern plating and refined flavour harmony.

“I’m inspired by the beauty of simplicity and Japanese cuisine has taught me that less can be more.

“It’s about precision, respect for ingredients and emotion on the plate.”

He said in five years, he envisioned himself leading his own kitchen, mentoring young chefs.

“I want to create a space where people not only enjoy exceptional food but feel inspired by the story behind it,” he said.

“Your dreams are valid. Your passion is your fuel.

“Combine faith, hard work and the willingness to learn, and the kitchen can take you anywhere in the world.”

The Herald