Eight people, including four children, die in N2 accident

A 26-year-old man died on Saturday after losing control of his motorcycle on the N2
A heavy motor vehicle and Hyundai light delivery vehicle were involved in a rear-end type of crash. (JAROMIR CHALABALA/123RF)

A major crash occurred on Sunday on the N2 at Scottburgh in KwaZulu-Natal.

A heavy motor vehicle and Hyundai light delivery vehicle were involved in a rear-end type of crash.

It is alleged the Hyundai drove into the rear of the truck driving slowly in the left lane.

The crash resulted in the deaths of four children believed to be between the ages of two and four years, three adult men and one woman.

The driver of the Hyundai and a female passenger sustained injuries.

The cause of the crash will be investigated by the Road Traffic Management Corporation and police.

