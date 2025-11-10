Four senior RAF executives placed on precautionary suspension

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The RAF board' said the suspensions were to allow for an independent and unhindered investigation into certain administrative and governance matters within the organisation. File image.

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) board has confirmed that its acting CEO, CFO, chief governance officer and head of the office of the CEO have been placed on precautionary suspension with immediate effect.

It said the decision was taken to allow for an independent and unhindered investigation into certain administrative and governance matters within the organisation.

According to the board, these precautionary measures do not in any way constitute a finding of wrongdoing against the affected officials but are intended to ensure the integrity and transparency of the investigative process.

“However, it reflects the board’s determination to act in the best interests of the organisation, safeguard public trust, and uphold the highest standards of ethical conduct in the management of public funds,” it said.

The board said interim arrangements have been put in place to ensure business continuity and that the fund continues to deliver on its mandate to serve the people of South Africa.

“The RAF remains committed to sound corporate governance, accountability and the highest ethical standards in all its operations.”

The board said it would not comment further on the matter as the investigation was ongoing.

“Updates will be communicated as appropriate and in accordance with due process. The board assures all stakeholders, claimants and partners that the fund’s operations remain stable and that service delivery continues uninterrupted,” it said.

