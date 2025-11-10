Gqeberha man jailed for 20 years for raping cousin, 12

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 28-year-old man has been jailed for 20 years for raping his 12-year-old cousin.

The Gqeberha high court has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for raping his 12-year-old cousin.

The 28-year-old admitted to raping the girl in October 2024 while she was asleep in the Greenfields home they shared with other family members.

The accused pleaded guilty to a single count of rape and was sentenced by judge Nyameko Gqamana.

The man’s defence attorney, Johan van der Spuy of Legal Aid SA, read out plea and sentence agreement in which the accused confessed to the crime.

“The complainant in the matter is my cousin. We both resided at the same house, together with a number of family members.

“Some of the family members slept in separate rooms and a number of the younger children slept in the lounge area where the television was.

“On October 11 2024, I arrived at home, and I found most of the members of the household asleep. The complainant and her brother were asleep on the floor in the lounge.

“She was sleeping on her stomach. For some reason I decided that I wanted to have sex with her.

“I immediately realised that the whole idea was absurd as she is my cousin and she was still very young.

“I was sober at the time and had not consumed any drugs. I have never had this kind of idea concerning [a cousin], so I have no idea why this occurred to me.”

Despite this, he proceeded to rape the girl.

She awoke with a start and slapped him.

“I got up off her and walked away. She left the house, and I have been informed that she reported the incident to her grandmother’s sister,” the man said in the agreement.

He said he had brought shame on himself and his family.

“I, as an older male person, should have protected her, with her being a mere child, only 12 years old at the time.

“She was in the safety of her home where she should have been at her safest.

“I acted shamefully and out of character when I acted as set out above.

“I accept that the evidence against me is overwhelming.

“Despite that I have decided that I cannot plead not guilty, in the process putting the complainant and other family members through a trial, where I am well aware that I acted in a reprehensible fashion.

“I have informed my legal representative that the extended family have held discussions to mediate the issue, but I accept that the law needs to take its course.”

The man, who did not have any previous convictions, was employed at a commercial fisheries enterprise, earning R8,000 a month, when he committed the crime.

His girlfriend is four months pregnant.

Gqamana ordered that the man’s name be registered on the National Register for Sex Offenders after this was requested by state prosecutor Ansiot Kimfley.

Two of the man’s cousins from Greenfields, aged 28 and 25, said the family was going through a difficult time.

They said they did not want to protect him when they learnt what he did to their young relative because they did not want her to feel that they had not fought for her.

They were in court to support their cousin in his rehabilitation journey behind bars.

The Herald