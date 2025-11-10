Magayiyana’s dream comes true with launch of first album

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BIG NIGHT: Bay’s Thandikhaya “Joliza” Magayiyana performs at the launch of his album, 'Ushuni we Bhaca', on Saturday

Thandikhaya “Joliza” Magayiyana launched his debut album, Ushuni we Bhaca, on Saturday at The Athenaeum in Central, in what industry veterans called one of the most impressive traditional music events of 2025.

The Bay-born artist, winner of TV talent show Ushuni Womhlaba, was joined by Maskandi legend Zibokwakhe “Phuzekhemisi” Mnyandu, Dr Buselaphi Gxowa, Dumza Maswana, Ntsika Ngxanga and Xabiso Zweni in a show celebrating Bhaca culture, traditional dance and Maskandi music.

Traditional instruments such as horns and whistles were blown while the audience ululated and cheered.

An emotional Magayiyana said he wished his mother was still alive to see his dream come true.

“I am proud of myself, the work that I have done, the stages that I have been placed on.

“Especially Bhaca people, for a long time they had not been following my music, so when I saw them attending the show I was happy.

“They sang before the show started, during interval they sang again, proving that what I was doing belonged to our culture.

“That showed me that I am doing something right, because you might get support, but if you are not getting it from home then you end up not fully trusting yourself,” Magayiyana said.

He said the presence of music veterans such as Mnyandu as well as Gxowa — whom he grew up listening to, was a dream come true for him.

During his performance, he also sang two songs that will be on his next album.

Maskandi veteran Mnyandu was moved when locals sang along to his 1992 hit song, Imbizo, prompting him to say he was considering bringing his shows to the Bay.

Mnyandu, who worked with Magayiyana on the TV talent search show, said he decided to perform at the launch in support of him.

“He did not win the competition because he got special favours or because he was beautiful. He is an extremely powerful musician.

“More then 200 artists entered that competition, went throughout the country looking for talent, but he kept coming on top.

“I loved his stage presence, he did not lose momentum, he would bring double the effort from what he did the previous week.

“People are still going to see more of his work ... I have 41 years in the music industry, I came today, because I wish him well in his career,” Mnyandu said.

Ngxanga, who collaborated with Magayiyana on his single, Nomayeza (female herbalist), described their relationship as one rooted in brotherhood.

“Magayiyana is my younger brother. Anything I can do to advance his career, I’ll always do it,” he said.

“He’s now coming into his light, into his fruition — I can’t wait to see the layers he’s going to peel off next.”

Jazz artist Maswana, another collaborator, said: “He makes it easy for you want to work with him because of his beautiful spirit.

“I’m proud of him and proud to be part of his journey.”

The Herald