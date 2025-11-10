NMU hub launches BizYouth magazine to inspire entrepreneurs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FOR THE YOUTH: Nelson Mandela University senior researcher and Mandela University Africa Hub director Prof Thobekani Lose proudly holds the inaugural annual BizYouth magazine

In a bid to tackle youth unemployment and nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs, Nelson Mandela University’s Africa Hub launched its first annual BizYouth magazine on Friday.

The magazine was created as a platform showcasing township and student business success stories aimed at inspiring young people across Gqeberha and beyond.

NMU senior researcher and Mandela University Africa Hub director Prof Thobekani Lose said entrepreneurship and incubation was the spark of higher education life that transformed universities from institutions, that produced graduates who were employment seekers and innovators who were job creators.

“As a country, we are compelled to address our [youth] unemployment rate of about 60% among those aged 15 to 24 and over 40% among those from 25 to 34.

“Today, we are launching the entrepreneurship magazine, where we are showcasing the abilities of the youth and our students when it comes to entrepreneurship education.

“I started with the concept of the magazine in March, this is the first entrepreneurship magazine, 95% of my staff are youth and they came up with the name BizYouth,” Lose said.

Pointing to results of entrepreneurship on NMU campuses, Lose said cafeterias at the university were run by students and made nearly R20m turnover in 2024.

“There is one student who is turning over R2.5m a year from a driving school, another who has a cafeteria and employs 11 students turns over R350,000 .

“You would know we have close to six-million unemployed graduates currently sitting at home while we are producing more graduates.

“We are not solving the societal problem of youth unemployment.

“That is why the university tasked me to try to address that problem — because they have a skill, but they were not taught to monetise that skill,” Lose said.

In her message of support, vice-chancellor Prof Sibongile Muthwa said she had long cherished a dream that NMU would champion student entrepreneurship and youth employability.

“BizYouth magazine, intended to be an annual publication, showcases the pioneering work being done in advancing NMU as an entrepreneurial institution.

“It reaffirms the university’s commitment to fostering incubation, innovation, enterprise and impact-driven development for youth entrepreneurship and social innovation.

“As we look towards 2026, we are also excited to announce the forthcoming launch of the Chancellor’s Entrepreneurship Fund.

“A legacy initiative inspired by our chancellor’s enduring commitment to nurturing innovation and empowering the next generation of African changemakers,” Muthwa said.

Entrepreneur Nkosomzi Damana, the face of the inaugural magazine, is a baker in the township.

He said being an entrepreneur was not only about earning a living, but also about building a relationship with his customers.

Damana started his business at Ryder’s Deli in Kwazakhele in 2022 to provide for his young son, but had the idea to start his business in 2021.

“I get up at 3.30am to bake my chocolate, bran and carrot muffins. I head off to the New Brighton taxi rank and I do not leave until I am sold out.

“There have been challenges of course, first of all, safety, it is not safe in the township, these boys do not play games and I have been robbed before.

“It is more than just buy, sell and leave. It is about creating the relationships,” he said.

