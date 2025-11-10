Pilot and TV presenter Mynie Steffens dies in Patensie helicopter crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TRAGIC END: Author, cook and presenter Mynie Steffens, 43, died in a helicopter accident near Patensie on Monday morning

A pilot was killed when her helicopter crashed on a farm outside Patensie on Monday morning.

The pilot, Mynie Steffens, was a well-known TV presenter, author and flight instructor.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the 43-year-old crop duster pilot died instantly when the Robinson helicopter she was flying hit power lines on Roodegrond farm.

“It is believed the freak incident occurred at about 7.45am, when the helicopter was spraying crops at the farm outside Patensie,” he said.

An inquest docket has since been opened.

The Nico Malan High School alumna was best known for being the co-host of popular cooking and lifestyle show Speel met Vuur on DStv’s VIA channel.

Steffens’ long-time friend and co-host, Aldi van der Walt, told IOL that the incident came as a massive shock.

“Mynie lived life to the full,” she said.

“She was always full of ideas that had transformed into successful endeavours, and then executing that with success, winning over people as she went along.

“She could make time for people from every walk of life, and that was her priority.

“She had a big heart, gentle soul, the glue that kept people together.”

She said Steffens was both compassionate and hard working.

“From a production point of view, nothing was ever too big a job or effort to make something happen.

“She had patience and kindness coupled with humour, and that made her irresistible to people.

“I will miss my friend. Her absence will be felt by many.”

The author of cook book Mynie Plays with Fire was a self-confessed braai addict and had been cooking over fire since the age of 10.

Steffens was also an aviation fanatic who worked as a flight instructor at the Heli Pilot training centre in Gqeberha.

Heli Pilot operations manager Megan Anderson declined to comment.

By Monday afternoon, condolence messages started to appear on Steffens’ social media pages.

Melissa Dorfling posted: “Now you fly high with your mom, dear Mynie! Thank you for good times for a big part of my life!

“Your nice laugh is what we are all going to stay with, forever!!

“You ‘ticked off’ a lot and you were one of the bravest people I have ever known!”

A team from Exec Ops was among the first responders on the scene.

“[Exec Ops] responded swiftly to the scene alongside Relay EMS and other emergency services,” it posted on Facebook.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the incident and ongoing investigations, no further details can be shared at this stage.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this tragedy.”

The owner of the farm where the incident took place, Ruan Scheepers, said details regarding the incident were sparse.

“I didn’t see it happen, I was in another orchard. But I heard the crash and then saw it was a helicopter that crashed.”

He extended his condolences to the family and said he had no further details regarding the incident.

Steffens’ sister, Lanie Landsberg, declined to comment.