Teenage girl arrested in Limpopo for alleged attempted murder of 20-year-old ‘love rival’

A 17-year-old Limpopo girl has been arrested after allegedly pouring hot water on a 20-year-old woman and repeatedly hitting her face and head with a bottle.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the incident occurred in Denstaat village on Friday at about 9pm.

“It is alleged the 20-year-old female victim was asleep when the suspect woke her and confronted her about photographs she allegedly found on her boyfriend’s cellphone.

“During the heated confrontation, the suspect allegedly poured hot water over the victim and struck her several times on the head and face with a bottle,” said Ledwaba.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police were called and the suspect was arrested.

The teenager is expected to appear at Senwabarwana magistrate’s court on Monday to face a charge of attempted murder.

