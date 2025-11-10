News

Teenage girl arrested in Limpopo for alleged attempted murder of 20-year-old ‘love rival’

Botho Molosankwe

Botho Molosankwe

News Editor

Two siblings have appeared in court for alleged assault and murder of their older brother.
A 17-year-old Limpopo teenager has been arrested after allegedly pouring hot water on a 20-year-old woman (123RF/Atit Phetmuangtong)

A 17-year-old Limpopo girl has been arrested after allegedly pouring hot water on a 20-year-old woman and repeatedly hitting her face and head with a bottle.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the incident occurred in Denstaat village on Friday at about 9pm.

“It is alleged the 20-year-old female victim was asleep when the suspect woke her and confronted her about photographs she allegedly found on her boyfriend’s cellphone.

“During the heated confrontation, the suspect allegedly poured hot water over the victim and struck her several times on the head and face with a bottle,” said Ledwaba.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police were called and the suspect was arrested.

The teenager is expected to appear at Senwabarwana magistrate’s court on Monday to face a charge of attempted murder.

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the 2025 Toyota Hilux Legend 55

2

Victory over France was for Zwide and all SA — Siya

3

‘We bury a woman every 2.5 hours’: Women for Change calls for national shutdown ahead of G20

4

‘We Did This for Siya’: Feinberg-Mngomezulu inspires Boks’ dramatic win on Kolisi’s milestone night

5

DERRICK NESBIT | November 2025

Top Stories