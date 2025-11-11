Best-selling author captivates little ones at Gqeberha reading sessions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MAKING MAGIC: Award-winning children's author Refiloe Moahloli launched her new book, 'How many ways can you say thank you', at My Magic Words in Lovemore Heights, Gqeberha, on Saturday

Best-selling children’s author Refiloe Moahloli has visited Gqeberha as part of her Gratitude Tour, spending time at key locations in the Eastern Cape that have shaped her career.

Moahloli launched her 18th children’s book, titled How many ways can you say thank you — a continuation of a series of books teaching children how to say thank you, hello and goodbye in all 12 official languages — in the Bay on Saturday.

The award-winning author said the Gratitude Tour was more than just a book launch, but rather an opportunity for her to return to her roots.

“I am originally from the Eastern Cape, and I felt that it would be fitting for me to visit my old schools in East London, Qonce and Makhanda and share my books and my journey with them.

“I am greatly inspired by my own nieces and nephews and watching them interact with other kids from different backgrounds.

“I want my books to teach kids to respect each other’s languages and cultures.”

Moahloli is known for creating stories that encourage children to see themselves in the pages they read.

Her works include How Many Ways Can You Say Hello?, How Many Ways Can You Say Goodbye?, Yes Yanga! (Yheke Yanga! in isiXhosa), We Are One, Know My Name, You Are Loved, Part of a Team, Let’s Play, A Friend for All Seasons and All That I Am.

The talented author said seeing children get excited when they could relate and recognise their own languages through the stories made the experience worthwhile for her.

She visited a number of primary schools in Gqeberha, including Mount Pleasant Primary, Clarendon Park Primary, Herbert Hurd Primary, Erica Girls’ Primary, Laerskool Lorraine, St Dominic’s Priory School and St Mark’s School.

During her school visits, she read her stories, sang songs and taught children in all the official languages, including sign language.

“The kids really enjoy our reading sessions. When you say a word in Xhosa, they get excited when they realise that they are familiar with the words and they know,” Moahloli said.

Abi-Gayle Holtzhausen, owner of My Magic Words, where the new book was launched, said Saturday’s event was a truly special experience that left a lasting impression on the staff and readers who attended.

“Refiloe is a true South African gem. A one-of-a-kind South African author, spreading love, light, hope, kindness and gratitude everywhere she goes.

“Not only does she write beautifully, appealing to the hearts of so many South Africans, young and old, but she also inspires as she speaks and engages, leaving everyone hanging [on] every word.

“We are very proud and excited to share her book with everyone,” Holtzhausen said.

The Herald