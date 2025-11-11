Jeffreys Bay businessman jailed for eight years after lengthy fraud trial

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

HEFTY SENTENCE: The Gqeberha commercial crime court has sentenced Jeffreys Bay businessman Gregory Ferguson to eight years in prison for fraud

A large-scale commercial fraud trial which has been running since 2017 has finally culminated in Jeffreys Bay businessman Gregory Ferguson being jailed for eight years.

Ferguson, 51, was sentenced in the Gqeberha commercial crime court this week.

He initially faced seven charges of fraud and theft totalling almost R8m after convincing a string of businessmen to invest in a residential golf estate, wine farm and restaurant, and then misappropriating the funds.

But five of the charges against Ferguson — who handed himself over to the police in December 2016 — were dismissed after his defence team brought a Section 174 application for his discharge on the basis that the state had presented no evidence against him.

However, he was convicted on the remaining two charges.

Between August 2005 and February 2011, Ferguson served as a co-director of Cob Creek Estate (Pty) Ltd, established with the objective of developing a prestigious residential golf estate at Kabeljous River in Jeffreys Bay.

As the sole signatory with exclusive access to the company’s business account, Ferguson exercised control over its financial transactions through internet banking facilities.

Without the consent or knowledge of his two fellow directors, Ferguson fraudulently solicited funds from unsuspecting investors under the pretext of financing the estate’s development.

The investors were enticed by the promise of future ownership of shares in the company.

However, apart from a restaurant, which was opened on the property in 2009 and was initially profitable between February and March 2010, the proposed development never materialised.

Ferguson and his business partners also planned to develop part of the land for residential purposes and to sell plots to the public.

However, the residential development never got off the ground because of the residential property slump at the time.

Instead, Ferguson systematically diverted the invested funds, amounting to a verified R4.4m, for the purposes of personal enrichment and unrelated business interests.

A case against him was opened and the matter was referred to the Hawks for investigation.

An extensive investigation resulted in his arrest.

Ferguson, who was later released on bail, pleaded not guilty and the trial dragged on for several years.

On Monday, he was sentenced to eight years’ direct imprisonment and declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The Herald