JUST IN | Rob Evans to remain behind bars after failed bail appeal

APPLICATION DISMISSED: Murder accused businessman Rob Evans is to remain in custody after being denied bail for a second time

Murder accused businessman Rob Evans’ second shot at bail has been denied.

The Gqeberha high court on Tuesday morning dismissed his application, finding that he had failed to discharge the onus on the balance of probabilities that exceptional circumstances exist, permitting his release from custody.

Evans, accused of beating and strangling his girlfriend Vanessa van Rensburg to death at his Oyster Bay holiday home in April, had approached the high court on appeal after his formal bail application was rejected in the Humansdorp regional court.

This is a developing story.

The Herald