Knysna lodge empowers artists with riverbank exhibitions

Prominent business owner and Knysna tourism chair Elmay Bouwer has invested in innovative ways to empower locals and promote the growth of arts and tourism in the region.

The co-owner of the award-winning Blackwaters River Lodge has opened the doors of her establishment located along Knysna’s scenic Goukamma River to host local and up-and-coming artists to exhibit their projects to guests of the four-star establishment.

Bouwer said SA needed to continuously create new jobs to help alleviate unemployment.

“Two ways to do this are to create more job opportunities and employ people full time or you can empower small businesses,” she said.

Being forced to retrench more than 25 staff on two occasions motivated her to come up with a different business approach based on sustainability.

“With the cluster business model approach that I follow at Blackwaters River Lodge, I offer all the different services as well as tourism products that people want to do.

“Firstly, it is local, it is authentic, it is unique and it is all small businesses in my immediate area,” she said.

The art exhibitions on the Goukamma River banks was the idea of Garden Route-based artist Gretha Helberg after showcasing her work in the Lounge at the Blackwaters River Lodge earlier in 2025.

“The exhibition space in the lounge was very limited, so we thought it would be a great idea to give more up-and-coming artists in the Garden Route area a chance to exhibit their work in nature on the banks of the Goukamma.

“The events are held every last Sunday of the month.

“Helping other artists gives me great pleasure, and this is a wonderful opportunity to help them exhibit their work and get exposure,” Helberg said.

Bouwer said they were happy to be able to contribute to the growth of local up-and-coming artists.

“We gave artists the opportunity to use the property to display their work and then they have the opportunity to also sell their work and that goes back into their own business.”

Space for upcoming showcases on November 30 and December 20 from 10am to 4pm can be booked at on-site restaurant Juan Michelle.

