New Nelson Mandela Bay textile factory boosts jobs for disabled

LIFE-CHANGING PROJECT: The Association for the Physically Disabled’s head of manufacturing, Clinton Kay-Clark (far left), stands behind Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta (seated at sewing machine) in the new APD-NMB Textile Factory. Deputy social development minister Ganief Hendricks (green waistcoat) is on Fanta’s right

A unique partnership has culminated in the launch of a textile factory in Nelson Mandela Bay which is expected to provide 200 jobs, predominantly for people living with disabilities.

A joyous atmosphere prevailed at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the APD-NMB Textile Factory in North End, Gqeberha, on Monday.

The project, the result of collaboration between the Association for the Physically Disabled (APD), government and private sector, now employs more than 60 people, with 17 department of labour trainees set to join on learnerships.

The intention is to grow the factory’s workforce to 200 and, in the next two years, to open a second factory and employ an additional 300 people.

Among the range of products being made at the factory are clothes for The Foschini Group and personal protective equipment.

Representatives from the APD and a number of dignitaries, including deputy social development minister Ganief Hendricks and Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta, were present at the launch.

Hendricks said it was an honour to be in the Bay for the official inauguration of the APD-NMB Textile Factory.

“This is a shining example of innovation, collaboration and inclusivity that showcases remarkable achievements.”

He said the achievement was made possible through a combined effort between the government, civil society and the private sector.

“The [initiative will] facilitate knowledge exchange, offer business mentorship and provide practical skill transfer to emerging workshops.

“Such steps [are] envisaged at building a network of stronger, more resilient entities dedicated to serving individuals with disabilities,” Hendricks said.

He said the Eastern Cape social development department oversaw 25 protective workshops that offered psychosocial support, skills-building opportunities and avenues for economic involvement for people with disabilities.

However, the APD-NMB workshop stood out as one of the most exemplary models in SA.

“It is unique as it strikes a balance between social impact and business viability through a 50/50 approach that combines charitable goals with commercial success.

“By tapping into the experience and expertise of the APD-NMB workshop, we are pushing for emulation and empowering of other protective workshops to attain similar achievements.

“The total amount of money that we have available for this kind of project is R32m, so the MEC must be congratulated for making the money available.

“At national [government] and [the] Treasury, we deploy the money to the provinces, we make policies, then do oversights and I can see that our money is well spent,” Hendricks said.

He said 60% of job opportunities at the facility were dedicated for individuals with disabilities.

“By collaborating with The Foschini Group, the factory is bridging social entrepreneurship with corporate value chains, thus ensuring that inclusion for persons with disabilities leads to genuine and sustainable employment.

“This effort demonstrates social progress which is not gained through charity, but empowerment, skills development and teamwork,” Hendricks said.

Fanta said the launch was significant as it introduced the mentorship and coaching programme in partnership with the national department of social development.

The programme was designed to provide support to emerging entrepreneurs and individuals seeking to develop their skills in the textile industry.

“The province declared its commitment to the implementation of a high-level action plan that has six pillars.

“Among the pillars are mainstreaming, inclusivity and accessibility, education, capacity building and skills development and employment as well as socioeconomic empowerment.

“The official launch of the factory and the social innovation programme are a demonstration of the province’s commitment to the implementation of the high-level action plan of 2024,” Fanta said.

The APD’s head of manufacturing, Clinton Kay-Clark, said with the aim of building a factory, they found a dilapidated body shop and started renovations in April at a cost of more than R2m.

“A lot of it has been from self-funding and a lot of it has been from the department, but we have not cut any corners in making this a world-class factory.

“Lighting was critical for us; when you look at the infrastructure, all the cables are underneath the tables, the passages are wheelchair friendly.

“We are catering for a total inclusive society; we want to go with more than 50% of our workforce being disabled people while also being inclusive to everybody.

“We want to show people that it does not matter what their disability is, they can be just as productive as anybody,” Kay-Clark said.

