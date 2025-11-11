Support for small businesses key to unlocking growth, says business chamber

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s upcoming mid-term budget policy statement is a critical opportunity to boost SA’s economy by supporting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, particularly in the Eastern Cape, amid challenges such as unreliable infrastructure and geopolitical uncertainties.

Addressing excessive regulation, improving safety in Nelson Mandela Bay for tourism and investing in digital infrastructure are pivotal steps towards fostering growth, innovation and job creation.

This is according to Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen.

Godongwana will deliver his statement on Wednesday.

“By prioritising meaningful support for the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector, the government can catalyse growth, job creation and investment confidence at a time when the economy urgently needs new momentum,” Van Huyssteen said.

“This is particularly relevant to small businesses operating in the metro and the Eastern Cape, which are also dealing with the knock-on economic impact of loss of business due to the contraction of volumes and restructuring activities we have seen in the manufacturing sector.

“These pressures have arisen due to a combination of factors, which include the unreliability of electricity, water and sanitation infrastructure; political and municipal instability; rapidly declining safety and security; logistics inefficiencies; cheap imports entering the market and the uncertainty created by the US tariffs issue and geopolitical shifts.”

She said the MSME sector held tremendous potential to drive inclusive economic growth, create jobs and stimulate innovation.

“Yet, despite accounting for around 90% of formal business entities, contributing more than half of the country’s GDP, and employing over 60% of the workforce, MSMEs remain constrained by excessive regulatory red tape, limited access to finance and markets, and inadequate business support systems.”

Van Huyssteen said in Nelson Mandela Bay, tourism was a low-hanging fruit which represented a particularly powerful yet underused opportunity for job creation and enterprise development.

“However, to unlock this potential, the city must urgently address concerns around safety, security and cleanliness, to create a welcoming environment for visitors.

“Tourism numbers remain well below pre-Covid levels, largely due to the persistent concern about the Bay as an unsafe destination.

“Creating a safe, welcoming and well-maintained environment is therefore critical to reigniting the visitor economy and stimulating downstream business activity in sectors such as hospitality, transport and cultural services.

“Equally, the digital economy presents a vital growth frontier for MSMEs, offering opportunities for innovation, remote service delivery and participation in global value chains.

“With the right investment in digital infrastructure, skills development and broadband access, especially in townships, the government can empower a new generation of tech-driven entrepreneurs and position the Eastern Cape as a hub for digital enterprise.

“Reducing unnecessary regulation and improving the ease of doing business must be a priority.

“A clear commitment to cutting through the bureaucratic burden would mark a significant step towards restoring business confidence, encouraging investment and stimulating enterprise growth.

“However, regulatory reform alone will not suffice.

“Structural barriers that stifle productivity and inhibit competitiveness must also be addressed through co-ordinated, practical measures,” she said.

The Herald