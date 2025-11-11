WATCH | AKA murder case: Ndimande brothers’ extradition to South Africa

The Ndimande brothers, Siyabong and Malusi, are being extradited to South Africa from Eswatini; they are accused of the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
The brothers are expected to arrive in the country on Tuesday at the King Shaka International Airport in Durban.
They are wanted by police for a string of cases.
The extradition was delayed due to legal challenges.
TimesLIVE
