Breakthrough in case of man who went missing five years ago

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

STILL MISSING: Quinton 'Doenas' Plaatjies went missing in 2020

Just as the family of a man who went missing in Gqeberha five years ago thought the case had gone cold, the police have made a breakthrough with the arrest of a 41-year-old woman.

And while the body of Quinton “Doenas” Plaatjies has never been found, and his whereabouts and whether he is still alive remain unknown, the investigation continues.

The arrested woman faces a provisional charge of kidnapping.

She is due to make her second appearance in the Kariega magistrate’s court later in November.

It is understood a second person was brought in for questioning and has since agreed to testify for the state.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that an arrest was made.

“A 41-year-old female was arrested and appeared in the Kariega magistrate’s court on a charge of kidnapping.

“Her next appearance will be on November 26.

“We can also confirm that the body of Plaatjies has not yet been found.

“The investigation continues and the SA Police Service cannot divulge more information at this stage,” Beetge said.

He said the probe was still at a sensitive stage.

It is understood the recent arrest was made by the Nelson Mandela Bay district detective intervention task team and forms part of a bigger investigation into a suspected kidnapping ring.

Several other cases linked to this are still under investigation.

Plaatjies, 59, originally from KwaNojoli (Somerset East), was last seen by the friends he had been staying with in Gqeberha on October 30 2020.

His family officially reported him missing to the police a few days later.

It was reported at the time that Plaatjies had been staying with friends in Nysschen Street, Extension 29, Bethelsdorp, for three months before he went missing.

The police said at the time that it was alleged his friends last saw him on October 30 2020 when they went away for two days.

On their return on November 1 that year, they discovered all his belongings were still at the house but he was nowhere to be seen.

His car was also missing.

On November 7 his car, a blue Ford EcoSport, was found abandoned near the Beer Shack bar and eatery in Beach Road.

The task team re-interviewed witnesses and people of interest.

Statements were obtained and an arrest was ultimately made, sparking a breakthrough in the case.

A formal identity parade was also held.

One of the suspects has reportedly since died, while others are outstanding.

The crime scene was reportedly pointed out by one of the witnesses as Fiskaal Street, Rosedale, Kamesh.

Further details remain sketchy.

Plaatjies’ family declined to comment on Tuesday, saying they would do so at a later stage.

The Herald