Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s tweets incited violence, says witness

Videos and photographs of the July 2021 unrest, which were tweeted by former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla accompanied by the words “we see you” with fist emojis and exclamation marks, were indicative that she was egging people on.
This was the evidence of lawyer and former Forensics for Justice employee Sarah-Jane Trent before Durban high court judge Mbuzeni Mathenjwa in the trial of the MK Party MP who is facing charges of terrorism and inciting violence.
TimesLIVE
