News

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s tweets incited violence, says witness

But the lawyer who laid charges against the MK Party MP falters under cross examination

Tania Broughton

Tania Broughton

Journalist

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Adv Dali Mpofu at the Durban high court. The daughter of former president Jacob Zuma faces terrorism charges over her alleged involvement in the 2021 riots that left more than 300 people dead. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Videos and photographs of the July 2021 unrest, which were tweeted by former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla accompanied by the words “we see you” with fist emojis and exclamation marks, were indicative that she was egging people on.

This was the evidence of lawyer and former Forensics for Justice employee Sarah-Jane Trent before Durban high court judge Mbuzeni Mathenjwa in the trial of the MK Party MP who is facing charges of terrorism and inciting violence.

Read more here.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Talks to ban gambling with Sassa and Nsfas grants

2

Afcon auditions begin: Makgalwa’s chance to shine

3

Pilot dies in helicopter crash on Patensie farm

4

Watch | DJ Zinhle’s husband Mörda responds to cheating allegations

5

WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the 2025 Toyota Hilux Legend 55